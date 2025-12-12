“Oh, they turned that off.”

That was the guard’s reply when I asked where I might find a water fountain at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last week.

Of course they did. Why offer free water when you can sell a bottle for five bucks? (Actually, it was $7 at the nearest kiosk.)

I came home and happened upon this article I wrote so long ago that the magazine that later became Metropolitan Home was still called Apartment Life. It was such a different, simpler time it made me smile.

I hope it will make you smile too.

Herewith, a very old-fashioned rice pudding recipe.

Longchamps Rice Pudding with Raisins

¾ cup long grain basmati rice, washed and drained

½ cup raisins

1 quart whole milk

¾ cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

4 egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla

zest of 1 lemon

sprinkling of ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Wash the rice in a bowl filled with water. Stir the rice with your fingers then pour out the water and repeat the process until the water runs clear.

Bring the rice to a boil with 3 cups of water, lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, cover the raisins with water in a small saucepan, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain and set aside.

Stir the milk, sugar, and salt into the drained rice. Bring to a boil then reduce to a gentle simmer, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon for 25 minutes until the mixture is the consistency of a thick porridge. Remove from the heat.

Whisk the egg yolks with ½ cup cream. Temper the eggs by stirring 1 cup of the rice mixture into the egg mixture, then pouring it slowly back into the saucepan with the rice, stirring, until the mixture is thoroughly blended.

Add the lemon zest, raisins, and vanilla, blending thoroughly. Pour the pudding into an 8”x 8” baking pan and let cool for 5 minutes until the top is firm.

Whip the remaining ½ cup cream until stiff and spread it evenly over the top of the rice pudding. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake for 10 minutes until the cinnamon browns slightly and the pudding is bubbling around the edges.

Considering the once-free things we are now expected to pay for I naturally began thinking about bread. Remember when restaurant meals began with a waiter setting a basket of bread and a dish of butter on the table?

In that spirit, this week’s gift guide is dedicated to those who bake their own.

For the Serious Baker

Every bread baker I know swears by the Ankarsrum Stand Mixer, which has been made in Sweden since 1940 and comes with a seven year guarantee.

This is a serious workhorse whose 600 watt motor is capable of mixing the 11 pounds of dough the bowl holds. It also comes with a wide range of attachments that will extrude pasta, juice lemons, grind meat and make sausage.

This isn’t a minor gift: the Ankarsrum costs almost $800 and the attachments are extra. But it’s made to last a lifetime, and in this time of planned obsolescence that’s extremely reassuring.

A Great Bread Knife

There are lots of good knives. There are very few good bread knives. That is why, when the cookware company Made In first introduced a bread knife designed by Nancy Silverton, it sold out almost instantly.

The knife is heavier than any other bread knife I’ve encountered, and it slices right through any loaf. The handle feels good in your hand. And the knife keeps its edge.

While we’re on the subject of knives… if you don’t want to spring for the bread knife you might consider this other serrated knife, which is one of the most useful tools in my kitchen. The Victorinox serrated paring knife is small, inexpensive and absolutely indispensable.

Home-Made Bread Crumbs

This is the best last-minute present I know, so even though I included it in a gift guide a few years ago I’m rolling it out again. After all, you can never have too much of a good thing and I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be thrilled to find some of these spectacularly useful home-made breadcrumbs inside their gift box. (The gift becomes even nicer when you put the breadcrumbs into a pretty bowl.)

Cut a good loaf of stale bread into cubes and grind it into crumbs in a blender or a food processor. (A blender is better; it gives you a more uniform texture). If your bread is not stale enough to crumb, you can dry the cubes out in a 200 degree oven for about 15 minutes before grinding.

Spread the crumbs onto a baking sheet and toast in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes until they are crisp and golden. Drizzle with good olive oil (about a quarter cup for every 2 cups of crumbs), season with salt and allow to cool completely before putting into containers.

These will keep in the freezer almost indefinitely. Just whirl them in the microwave for a few seconds to take the chill off.

A great bread book

There are lots of fantastic bread books out there, but Chad Robertson’s Tartine Bread is the one you want to give to the kind of person who uses that Ankarsrum mixer.

Vegetable Bread Pudding

adapted from Tartine Bread

A few years ago, back from book tour and looking for something to do with the stale bread my family had neglected to eat in my absence, I stumbled upon a savory bread pudding in Tartine Bread. While I was away someone had bought some sad-looking supermarket asparagus, and this seemed like a fine way to rescue them.

To be honest, I wasn’t expecting the dish to be quite so special. But when I opened the oven, I found my pudding had puffed itself up, high as a soufflé, and sat there looking jaunty and light. As for the flavor.....well, see for yourself.

2-3 small leeks, white part only, well washed and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 pound asparagus, ends snapped off, cut diagonally into 3-inch lengths

1 small head radicchio, sliced or torn

1 can artichoke hearts, cut in half, well drained

3 thick slices good quality day-old (or older) bread, torn into rough cubes

For the custard:

1 cup whole milk

1 1/3 cups heavy cream

6 eggs

1 1/2 cups grated gruyere

2 teaspoons minced thyme

nutmeg, grated

several big grinds of pepper

salt

Melt a tablespoon of butter in a pan over medium-low heat, add the leeks and stir occasionally for 5-6 minutes so they melt into sweetness without going brown. Add the wine and continue to cook until it’s almost disappeared; this should take about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Salt a big pot of water, bring it to a boil, add the asparagus and cook for one minute until the stalks turn bright green. Drain and put in an ice water bath so that they don’t continue to cook.

Melt another tablespoon of butter, add the radicchio and toss wildly for a minute, just until it wilts. Set aside.

Blot the artichoke hearts with paper towels, removing as much liquid as possible. Salt gently.

Whisk the eggs, cream, milk, thyme, and a half teaspoon of salt with 1 cup of the grated gruyere. Grate in a bit of nutmeg, and grind in some pepper.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a souffl é dish, casserole or Dutch oven.

In a large bowl, stir the leeks and asparagus together. Add the bread cubes, toss again, then add the custard egg mixture making sure that all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Pour into the casserole, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and allow to sit for ten minutes until the bread has absorbed all the liquid. Bake for about 50 minutes until it is puffy and golden.

An excellent use for excellent breadcrumbs.

Crumby Pasta

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small lemon

1 clove garlic

¾ cup bread crumbs

Pinch red pepper

Salt and fresh black pepper

1 small bunch of parsley, chopped

½ pound spaghetti

Grate the peel from the lemon. Squeeze the juice into a separate bowl. Mince the garlic.

Put a tablespoon of olive oil in a small frying pan, and when it is warm, add the lemon zest and garlic and stir for a minute or so until the fragrance is floating in the air. Now add the breadcrumbs and stir them in the warm pan. Add the red pepper, salt and a good amount of pepper, turn off the heat and set aside. When the crumbs are cool, add the chopped parsley.

Cook the spaghetti in a pot of well salted water until just al dente. Save a cup of the starchy water and drain pasta.

Put the pasta into a bowl. Add the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil, the lemon juice and a few tablespoons of pasta water and toss like mad until the pasta is gleaming. Add more of the pasta water as needed.

Now add the green, garlicky breadcrumbs and taste for seasoning. You may want to add more salt, pepper or lemon.

Serves 2.

Variation:

I almost always add anchovies to my pasta, but I’ve left them out because so many people dislike them. But if you love anchovies as much as I do, stir a few chopped anchovies into the oil with the garlic and lemon until they have completely disintegrated, and then toss in the bread crumbs. You will, of course, require less salt.

The architect Frank Gehry passed away this week, and in his honor I’m offering up the opening menu for the first restaurant he designed. Here’s what I wrote about Rebecca’s when it opened in 1986. (The restaurant closed in 1999.)

You really ought to go see Rebecca’s. It’s at 2025 Pacific Ave. in Venice (213) 306-6266)--and it doesn’t look like any restaurant you’ve seen before. Walk through the door and you enter a mad world where crocodiles crawl through the air, an octopus exercises his tentacles as he hangs from the ceiling and a private dining room (with walls made of onyx) hovers over the bar like a UFO coming in for a landing.

Celebrated with a friend last night in the lounge at Le Bernardin. Every single bite was spectacular, but I honestly thought this chawanmushi with shrimp, sea urchin and razor clams was one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. It slipped into the mouth in the most astonishing fashion, the shrimp so tenderly cooked their texture mirrored the custard. On top, the crisply fried shrimp heads were a wonderful contrast.

As for this… caviar has never tasted so spectacular as when surrounded by nori in various guises. What a wonderful way to kick off the holidays!