La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Malarick's avatar
Stephen Malarick
1d

Especially lovely post, and thanks Ruth for the blini recipe. 🙏 And I was tickled by the Patricia Wells list as since I’ve only had the pleasure of dining in one spot on the list, at least it was #1 in casual dining. Al Forno was and still is magical. Johannesburg Killeen and her late husband George Germon created something magical. When we were younger it was our favorite date night spot. As we just celebrated our 49th anniversary this is a reminder to go back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harrison's avatar
Harrison
2d

these Buckwheat Blinis look out of this world Ruth! definitely a project worth bookmarking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture