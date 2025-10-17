When Saul Zabar passed away last week at the age of 97 it made the front page of the New York Times. The paper even published an article about the food at his memorial (there was much kvetching about the lack of whitefish).

As a New Yorker who’s lived on the upper west side of Manhattan for more than 30 years, this seems only fitting. Zabar’s is not so much a store as an important local institution; I’ve gotten to know my favorite neighbors while waiting in the lox line.

And every one of them has an opinion.

Including my son.

“You let the guy with the blue eyes slice your fish?” Nick asked the other day as he extracted salmon from the refrigerator. “What were you thinking?”

We both know that this man - this very nice man - slices the nova in thick slabs; we, on the other hand, are convinced it tastes far better in slices so fragile you can read the newspaper through it. But the line was long, I was in a hurry, and when the wrong guy called my number I meekly acquiesced.

The truth is that when my favorite slicer, David (he was everybody’s favorite), retired about ten years ago I was distraught. It took me a while to figure out which of the remaining slicers I could trust. None of them do a bad job, but they each have a personal style. One guy always hands a little taste across the counter, the man with the diamond in his ear is very funny, the Asian slicer is extremely reliable and the sweet man, the one who says he loves fish so much he goes home and eats it for dinner, starts slicing thick when the line gets long. And they’re all so idiosyncratic they even have their own special ways of wrapping the fish.

I love the ritual, but the salmon itself is not why I go to Zabar’s. It isn’t the bagels either. Or the bialys (I get mine at Kossar’s). My favorite Zabar’s food is their fantastic salmon roe.

Every time I spread a bit of sour cream onto a cracker (or a tiny boiled potato) and top it with a spoonful of the little orange orbs I experience a frisson of pleasure. The lovely roe sparkles like tiny jewels. Then you take a bite and it pops pleasantly in your mouth, delivering a rush of intense flavor. If you’re a caviar freak – I admit to that – this is the least expensive way to feed your obsession.

Zabar’s salmon roe is the closest I’ve found to the fresh salmon roe I had in Alaska.

Here’s what I wrote about that….

July 2014

Five days in Alaska has left me with an extraordinary respect for the last wild food we eat - the people who catch it - and the way the fishery is managed.

And a new understanding of just how difficult fishing can be. I managed to catch a rockfish, but the big fish - the one that was probably a large halibut - got away. I struggled with that fish for what seemed like forever, fighting the mysterious unseen creature, feeling his strength, trying desperately to haul him from the water. And then, suddenly, the line went slack and when I pulled my line out of the ocean I found only an empty hook.

Fishing, for those who choose it, is more than a job. It’s a mission, a calling, a way of life. We met entire families who live on ships, the children helping out as soon as they can toddle. And we began, slowly, to learn the mysterious hierarchy of salmon fishermen.

Trollers put out hooked lines, catch the highest quality fish - and get the least respect. Their small boats require the least capital outlay. Gill netters are next up the food chain - they set long nets into the ocean, hauling them out 6, 7 or 8 times in a day. They pull the salmon quickly from the nets, counting as they go, tossing each fish into icy holds filled with chilled saltwater (salt water does not freeze).

Then the nets go out again. And again.

Tenders- big storage boats under contract to the fish processors - come by periodically to collect the fish, allowing the fishermen to keep on fishing. This time of year the light lasts from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the days are long. One fisherman told me he makes enough in 2 months to support his family through the rest of the year. “We spend our winters in Hawaii,” he said, “and that’s when we sleep. Summer, it’s not for sleeping.”

Meanwhile Fish and Game officials carefully count the catch, ensuring sustainability. The King Salmon catch was so abundant this week that the season closed early; they’d caught enough and the fish got a break.

It turns out that the salmon caught in Alaska is especially prized for the roe. And sadly, almost all of it goes to Japan and Europe.

The Japanese prefer the soft roe of spring; Europeans tend to like the more mature roe harvested later in the year, when it has a harder shell. Me? I like roe of any kind.

We caught a salmon and extracted the roe. I combed through it, removing the outer casing. Then - having absolutely no idea what I was doing - I briefly brined it in a salt water bath, strained it, then cooked it very gently in butter in a double boiler. I added some rice vinegar, a splash of soy, and served it over scrambled eggs. I think it was one of the most delicious things I’ve ever eaten.

Caviar of any kind is happiest on blini. They’re best served warm, so I make them one by one, so people can snatch them from the griddle while they’re still hot, slather them with sour cream and roe, and eat them with their fingers. I can’t think of a better way to start a party.

Buckwheat Blini

1 cup whole milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup buckwheat flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon yeast

2 eggs

Melt the butter in the milk and cool to lukewarm.

Meanwhile whisk together the flour, buckwheat flour, sugar, salt and yeast.

Whisk the milk mixture into the flour mixture, cover with plastic wrap or a plate, and set aside to rise for 1½ hours in a warm place. The mixture should foam and double in size.

Whisk in two eggs, blending well. Butter a hot griddle or skillet, and use a heaping teaspoon of batter to make silver dollar size blin - or a quarter cup or so to make larger ones. They should be very thin. Cook about one minute, flip, cook the other side.

Slather with butter, sour cream, roe… or any topping of your choice.

You can use this batter immediately or store in the refrigerator for a day or two, stirring well before using.

