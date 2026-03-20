La Briffe

La Briffe

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Foodaism's avatar
Foodaism
15h

Dreamy. So cool they actually had Stanley Tucci's twin brother make the timballo.

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VoxAlchemy/PamMarkHall's avatar
VoxAlchemy/PamMarkHall
19h

Ruth, Thank you, so much for letting us, vicariously, experience your glorious women's gathering in Sicily. I especially enjoyed getting to meet the chefs and vintner family. Your photos exude joy and sweet hygge. Where we going next?

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