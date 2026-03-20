I’m in Sicily as I write this attending Corriere della Sera’s Women in Food symposium.

Corriere is Italy’s most-read newspapers, one of its oldest - and the one that pays the most serious attention to food. Angela Frenda, the force of nature who edits the monthly Cook section, runs the symposium. Here’s how she describes it:

Women in Food, an event conceived in 2021 by the Cook editorial team and Corriere della Sera, stems from this reflection: the kitchen, once a place of domestic confinement for women, has transformed into a space for self-expression, freedom, career opportunities, and even power. WiF is the symposium that annually brings together the most inspiring Italian and international professionals in food, wine, and hospitality—women who have built successful careers, turning the gastronomy and hospitality sectors into avenues for female empowerment. Join us!

It has been a halcyon few days. Angela always assembles an awesome group, and I’ve been spending time with old friends like Bee Wilson and Anissa Helou while getting to know at least a dozen inspiring new ones. (You can see who they are here.) We’ve attended demos and presentations… but mostly we’ve gathered around various tables, talking, drinking and eating beautiful food.

Yesterday morning a group of us went foraging across the grounds of Verdura, the dreamy Rocco Forte resort where we’ve been staying. Chef Aneliese Gregory from Tasmania was with us; once head forager at Michel Bras, she kept looking down at the ground and spotting herbs no one else could see. And here’s Roberta Corradin - writer, translator and chef, who’s just discovered a Sicilian variety of wild arugula growing under the olive trees.

The conversations cover every subject under the sun. We’ve heard from women who run large family businesses and women who left their native countries to be able to express themselves. We’ve discussed the difference between male and female chefs, the importance of eating local - and the huge elephant in the room, the toxic work environment of so many restaurants. This morning at breakfast the philosopher Francesca Romana Recchia Luciani and I began a discussion of Dolores Huerta’s startling late-life confession while drinking juice squeezed from just-picked oranges and eating the classic Sicilian breakfast, brioche and lemon gelato.

The food has been fantastic. The chef in charge of Verdura’s food is the man behind the legendary Gambero Rosso, Fulvio Pierangelini : here he is with Anissa Helou.

He served us truly amazing salads - there have been dozens every day - made with produce from their own gardens….

and fish like this raw tuna from the surrounding sea.

And one night for dessert we had the first fragolini of the season !

The symposium ended at Planeta Winery. I’m a longtime fan of Planeta wines, but spending time with this large, loving extended family (there are 50 of them when they all sit down to eat together), was wonderful. After walking through the fields with cousins Alessio and Francesca Planeta….

we sat down to an incredible lunch featuring this classic Sicilian timballo - a rich and elegant meat and pasta torta that takes 3 days to make. (If you want the recipe, you can find it in Sicilia by Elisa Menduni. )

As I was packing my bag for Sicily I remembered a piece I wrote about my first trip to Italy in 1970. Full disclosure: it wasn’t really my first visit. But it was the first time I’d been in love in Italy.

Although certainly not the last.

I don’t seem to have any Italian menus old enough to be called vintage, so I’ll offer up a few Italian wine memories from Kermit Lynch instead. This is from 1982, but Kermit is still importing these wines. You can read about Clos Nicrosi, which he calls “the Chablis of Corsica,” here.

Last year I spent a week at a writing workshop with Michael Cunningham in a magical chateau in the south of France. I wrote about that here.

As you can tell, I was utterly enchanted by everything that happened during that remarkable week; it was a stimulating sojourn filled with great talks and endlessly delicious meals. More than that, the sheer warmth of the experience gave me hope for the future. And we could certainly use some of that right now.

I wanted to spend more time in that very special corner of the world, so early next fall I’ll be going back to La Gonette for a culinary week. We’ll talk about food and food writing, visit local farmers and winemaker, spend afternoons wandering through small town markets (and a great antique market), and stay up late eating extraordinary meals. We will be a small group, and if you’d like to join us you can find the details here.

When I unearthed that piece about my honeymoon, this was hiding in the folder right behind it. It reminded me of how much I loved the book, so I put it in my suitcase to read on the plane. It would make a thoughtful (and unusual) gift for a literary soul who’s heading off to Italy or France.