When the word went out that Michael was gone Laurie went to LAX and flew to New York.

Nancy reserved a ticket on the redeye.

Meanwhile my New York friends hit the subway so speedily they beat the undertakers to our place.

In a moment of crisis my friends show up. I am deeply grateful.

The last week has been both terribly sad and strangely joyful. Friends I haven’t heard from for years have been sending memories of Michael, and after the agony of watching his decline they have given me back the fierce, honorable, wonderful man I married.

It is the greatest gift.

Almost everyone has written about Michael’s bullshit radar - he had no tolerance for pretension. Nobody knows this better than I do. When people ask how I could have married a man who had very little interest in food this is my answer: he kept me honest.

As you can see from this excerpt from Garlic and Sapphires.

I still cringe when I read that. But it was what I loved about Michael. He told you the truth - even when it hurt.

So what, I wondered, as Nancy, Laurie, Robin and I set off for Le Bernardin to toast Michael’s memory, would he have thought about this?

Oddly, I’m sure he would have approved. Le Bernardin is the only fancy restaurant he ever enjoyed and we celebrated many important moments of our lives there. Michael would have liked knowing that when the time came, we were at Le Bernardin celebrating him.

Our meal began with a series of intricate jewel-like amuse-bouches. This tiny morsel, hamachi tartare with pea shoots in a crisp seaweed shell, was my favorite. All crackle, crunch and soft seductive textures. “Hello,” it whispered when you picked it up, “isn’t life wonderful?”

Tuna tartare topped with sweet, briny caviar surfing on a seaweed tuille. As the flavors went ricocheting through my mouth I began to cry: Michael would have loved everything about this extremely luxurious dish.

Filet of sole crowned with a diadem of tiny vegetables and slivered almonds. A gentle dish, a quiet pause after the introductory fireworks.

My favorite dessert: Strawberries reimagined as candy, as jelly, as a mousse. A parade of textures and temperatures, a celebration of creativity, proof that even great ingredients can be coaxed into something even better.

It was a wonderful meal. But it was the service as well as the food. We felt cosetted by everyone who came to the table, all trying to remind us that happiness is possible. A great meal at a terrible time can remind you, if only for a moment, how beautiful life can be.

Your friends, of course, do that too. When the meal ended, Nancy called an Uber and went back to the airport.

“You’re leaving?” I asked.

She had been in New York less than eight hours.

“I had to come,” she said simply.

And then - the final gift - Laurie wrote this beautiful piece about Michael, who she called “one of the world’s great curmudgeons.”

More tears.

The day after Michael died the food started to arrive. The first delivery, which came from Zabar’s, was labelled “the care and condolence collection.” Honestly. It was the perfect thing to have on hand when friends dropped in. As they did.

The next delivery was from Russ and Daughters. This one is called Russ and Fathers. More lox, cream cheese, bagels and babka. Not a crumb remains.

From now on the flavor of lox and bagels will be bittersweet to me.

And finally, this memory of what I’ve lost….