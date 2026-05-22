La Briffe

La Briffe

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Jeanne Ann Walter's avatar
Jeanne Ann Walter
2d

I’ve read your books and followed your career. Thinking of you at this turning point. You deserve the friends holding you close.

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Sophie Marieke's avatar
Sophie Marieke
2d

In the end, what matters is being fed and being loved. How wonderful to be surrounded by this beauty at a time of sadness. I have so enjoyed reading you and getting to know you (and Michael). Thank you for letting us in. You do it all with such grace. My condolences.

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