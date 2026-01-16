A couple of months ago a friend invited me to lunch at Hatsuhana, a venerable Japanese restaurant that has been serving sushi to New Yorkers for 50 years. (In 1983 Mimi Sheraton awarded the restaurant 4 stars in the New York Times.) I climbed the stairs and stopped stock still, convinced I was seeing a ghost: Osada-San was standing behind the bar.

When our beloved sushi chef retired many years ago my family stopped going to Hatsuhana; the truth is we didn’t really go to the restaurant, we went to Osada-san. The restaurant had made it very clear, early on, that when I called to make a reservation and was informed that Osada-san would not be there on that particular evening the correct response was to choose a different night. We belonged to him.

Seeing Osada-san after all these years was absolutely thrilling. After an embarrassingly rapturous greeting I sat down at his section of the sushi bar and was immediately reminded of how much the classic Japanese meal has changed over the years. Once again the meal was more than mere lunch: it was a ritual, each morsel chosen specifically for me. When I first encountered sushi I learned that the meal was not merely about eating; it was about building a relationship with the chef. It took time, but you got to know the chef and he got to know you. You exchanged gifts on holidays. Eventually you developed such a strong rapport that ordering was never needed; he knew your appetites.

It was such a relief to sink back into the comfort of that relationship. I went home to reread what I’d written about Osada-san. (This is from Save Me the Plums.)

As far as Nick was concerned, nothing was as good as Hatsuhana. His love for the venerable Japanese restaurant had very little to do with the food, and everything to do with Osada-san, a small gentle sushi master with an extraordinarily kind face and an almost mystical ability to discern his customers desires.

For years he gave me the most exotic tidbits he could conjure up – pungent fermented squid guts, shiraku (he called the delectable cod sperm “children of the clouds”), and sawagani, tiny freshwater crabs the size of a Tic Tac. For Michael he stuck strictly to tradition - tuna, yellowtail, and fluke. Then, turning to Nick, he would bow and say, “For you, something very special,” as he handed him a pristine bowl of rice.

We were relaxed at those dinners, secure in the knowledge that Osada-san would never give us anything we didn’t like. Sometime around Nick’s eighth birthday he dipped a brush into the sweet, inky eel sauce and swished it across Nick’s rice. Surprised, Nick squinted down at the black squiggle. Then he picked up his chopsticks and took a tiny, tentative taste. Then he took another.

Osada-san beamed.

On our next visit Nick looked up innocently and said, “Do you have something else I might want to eat?”

I was stunned – and a little hurt – he’d never trusted me that much. “Of course,” said Osada-san. I waited, fascinated, to see what the chef would offer up. To my deep disappointment it was a madeleine.

It seemed like a wasted opportunity, but Osada-san was both wily and wise. The next time Nick asked for something new he placed a morsel of eel atop the rice. Nick frowned at the burnished sliver; then he put it in his mouth.

It was just the beginning. Now, on each visit, Osada-san introduced Nick to another new food. He started with the mildest fish – tuna, scallop, shrimp– but over time the flavors grew more intense and before long he had initiated my son into the mysteries of crisp giant clam and pungent mackerel.

Still, I was taken aback, when, on Nick’s ninth birthday Osada-san scooped up some bright orange sea urchin roe. “I think you’re ready,” he said handing it over.

Sea urchin is a love or hate proposition. Nick’s eyes flew open in shock, and I thought the chef had finally gone too far. Then Nick’s eyes closed, and a look I’d never seen before crossed his face, as if he was tasting something rare and precious, something he had never even dared imagine. “That,” he opened his eyes, “is the most delicious thing I’ve ever tasted.”

I can’t complain about the new creativity that has crept into the sushi scene; I’ve enjoyed truly extraordinary meals at new temples of sushi like Joji. But wonderful as these restaurants are, they are all about the food. These are restaurants where everyone gets the same meal (unless, of course, one opts to add extra luxuries like more caviar or crabmeat to the already extravagant menu).

And so I went back to take a look at what sushi was like the first time I wrote about it for a magazine. This is from the late seventies.

It was, indeed, different…

There’s a new menu down below, so I thought I’d pull out one of the older ones in my collection as a reminder of the way we once ate.

“So,” I said to John Willoughby, halfway through dinner at Corima, “when was the last time you were this excited about a meal?”

He couldn’t come up with anything. Neither could I.

But this restaurant feels important, a change moment for Mexican food in New York. This proudly Mexican meal asks you to forget about the tacos, salsas, chiles and guacamole we’ve all become accustomed to. It asks you to consider what this cuisine can be in the hands of a talented and original chef who is thinking out of the box. It is Mexican food that offers you a $9 tortilla so light and ethereal you begin to reconsider everything you’ve ever thought about tortillas.

But as we were reveling in the incredible amberjack concoction above, thin slices of fish wrapped in beets, set in an iced vinaigrette and topped with a cornhusk gelee - a highwire dish so complex it could easily have fallen flat - it hit me that this restaurant is exactly the opposite of what I’ve written about above.

When I reconnected with Osama-san I was thrilled to go back to tradition. And, in some ways, lamenting the wonderful creativity of the new sushi chefs who are reinventing the form. But Corima is an example of what happens when creative chefs reinvigorate tradition. They are reimagining the form and ushering in a whole new era. One of the great things about eating in New York today is that we have the privilege of both the old and the new.

At the moment Corima is not only exciting, but also one of the best bargains in the city. The price is now $125 for many courses; it goes up to $140 next week, which is still remarkable. Because along with the food comes wonderfully warm and caring service, a fascinating wine list, and the chance to sit in a room full of people who are very happy to be there.

Sea urchin is such a sassy flavor it is usually happiest strutting its stuff alone. But the faint hints of persimmon and mandarin are fine companions; sea urchin has never tasted better.

Next came perfect finger food: delicious little bits of bronzino collar in a smoky Oaxacan chile sauce.

A favorite: lean tuna belly chopped up with chicharron, blended with furikake, wrapped in shiso and served on ice. All you can say is “more please.”

Huitaloacoche (not pictured) with abalone was probably my least favorite dish. It couldn’t decide if it wanted to be chawanmushi or risotto. And it was neither.

Steelhead trout. The brilliance here is that fish has been somehow imbued with the flavor of foie gras. Kind of mind-bending.

Blood sausage tacos mixed with tendon for texture, a bit of tart quince, some salsa verde. Extraordinary - and not for the faint of heart.

Steak, cauliflower, truffles and… are you ready for this? - brains.

Dessert: a complex tangle of textures and temperature, and a perfect ending. It was followed by a rather astonishing plate of mignardises - and a fantastic little cookie, a parting gift to take home .

While we’re talking about the past and the future…

You may not consider it a gift, but to me the resurrection of Gourmet Magazine feels like one.

Not because I know that it will be wonderful. I don’t. I do not know the editors, writers and designers who are creating this new incarnation, and they’ve already made a couple of decisions that I find questionable. But I am thrilled that when they discovered that Conde Nast had let the trademark lapse they decided to bring the magazine back to life.

What will it be? It’s anybody’s guess, but I’ve bought a subscription and will be hoping, with all my might, that a new generation will make the magazine that was, in its earliest incarnation, America’s most important culinary publication, relevant once again. If you want to subscribe you can do it at here.