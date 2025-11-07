Going through a box of old menus I came upon this strange little artifact that made me smile. Have we ever had a greater need for dreams coming true?

What’s interesting about this enterprise is what it tells us about how much the world has changed in forty years. And what a different place restaurants now occupy in the culture.

John Alexander, who lived next door to me in Los Feliz, was in the business of fulfilling people’s deepest fantasies. His motto: “We do anything that’s fun and legal” intrigued me. He arranged for a big-deal doctor to become Tom Cruise for a day by piloting a supersonic jet. He got people into the Academy Awards (and the Governor’s Ball), served breakfast in bed for a well-bred dog, and arranged for a shoe-obsessed woman to work with a famous French shoe designer. One day a client asked if he could figure out a way for his wife to work in Spago’s kitchen - and a whole new business was born.

Incidentally, I did take Mary Sue and Susan up on their offer and spent a wonderful day at City Restaurant learning, among other things, how to use the tandoor oven they’d installed in the kitchen. (I tried to find the article I wrote about that in the Los Angeles Times, but the paper’s search engine is so annoying that I finally gave up.)

Since we’re talking about a long-gone Los Angeles, here’s a menu from the much-loved restaurant, Yujean Kang, where the chef was reinterpreting the classics of Chinese cuisine in a very personal way. This is what I said in the review: Although he often borrows ingredients and techniques from Western cooking, the result is quite the opposite of the fey East-West mix to which we’ve become accustomed. There is no butter here, no toning down, no softening of edges; Kang’s flavors are aggressive and exciting.

Consider the tea-smoked duck ….. which combines the crisp skin of Peking duck (the skin actually crackles when you bite into it), with the deep smokiness of meat that has been set over burning leaves of jasmine tea. The duck arrives regally arranged on an elegant platter; the breast is then sliced, scattered with scallions and wrapped up in flour crepes that have been spread with plum sauce.

I loved the tiny dumplings too which were served in a pungent chile-soy sauce that was new to me. It was in fact, the now ubiquitous chile crunch. But my favorite dish was the lobster…

The meat has been taken out of the shell and stir-fried with fava beans, its own roe, lots of garlic, mushrooms and chile oil. Lobster has the richness to stand up to this treatment--the flavors dance delicately around one another so that each bite reveals a new surprise. It is an absolutely spectacular dish--and it will prove to be equally delicious, cold, the following day.

In the menu below the lobster has been replaced by Santa Barbara prawns, which would, in my opinion, be even more delicious. And as you can see, the desserts were equally original.

Yujean Kang also had an extraordinary wine list. When I mentioned the restaurant a few years ago wine expert Brad Folb sent this note:

What a wine list at Yujean Kang. Both the Pasadena restaurant and later the one in West L.A. A very personal list that was tailored exclusively to the menu. Not just what the importer wanted to sell. Not what some somm wanted to show off. Not remotely trendy. Just one well aged highlight after another perfectly thought to enhance the dining experience. I remember like it was yesterday having the tea smoked duck along side a 1994 Zind-Humbrecht Tokay Pinot Gris Clos Windsbuhl Vendange Tardive. A wonderful pairing. Not an easy wine to sell at any restaurant. He also had a deep list of Stony Hill wines. Legendary California producer. Not just chardonnay but the full product line with a lot of very special vintage bottles. Nalle, Turley, Swan zinfandel? With Chinese food? OK! An absolute treasure.

I was on stage last week for the launch of The Anthony Bourdain Reader, essential reading for any fan (and aren’t we all fans of the late, great writer?) And while we were talking about a great book it suddenly hit me that I should tell you about a few other new books that have made my life better.

The Heart Shaped Tin by Bee Wilson

Everyone who believes that the objects in our kitchens have stories to tell will be enchanted by this book. As I said in my blurb, Bee has changed the landscape of the kitchen by breathing life into ordinary objects. Poignant, beautifully written - I can’t think of a better present for an ardent cook.

Chocolat by Aleksandra Crapanzano

There are so many people who will fall for this book. Chocolate lovers, for one. Paris lovers for another. Not to mention everyone who loves to bake. This ode to chocolate is much more than a cookbook: it is an intimate introduction to the great bakers of Paris and a personal love letter to the city of light. Filled with irresistible recipes, it is also beautifully illustrated - and a wonderful piece of writing.

What to Eat Now by Marion Nestle

A classic totally updated and reimagined. How lucky we are to have Marion Nestle, the sanest voice in the food space. An essential field guide to the supermarket. We all need this book.

Scents and Flavors translated by Charles Perry with a foreword by Claudia Roden

When I first met Charlie Perry he offered to cook a medieval Arabic meal for me. “What century would you like?” he inquired. Now he’s translated an entire Syrian cookbook from the thirteenth century. If you want to know what to do with green almonds, how to soften sour oranges or pore through an early treatise on various types of pickles, this is the book for you. For food scholars, the glossary alone is a treasure trove.

Padma’s All American by Padma Lakshmi

Padma sent me her book a few months ago and I kind of fell in love with it. It is the perfect book for this moment in time. This is the note I sent her. No cookbook has ever made me cry. Until now. This book is filled with heartwarming stories of joy and resilience that made my eyes fill with tears. Then I ran into the kitchen to cook your startlingly original recipes: they will become part of my permanent repertoire.

At Poupon’s Table by Kermit Lynch

Kermit is an icon in the wine world, an independent wine importer who wrote one of the most readable wine books ever - Adventures on the Wine Route. Now he’s produced an extremely fun novel that is, among other things, a peek into the world of the wine importer and an ode to the pleasures of eating well.

They call it“sauerkraut fish” or “Sichuan fish with pickled mustard greens” and there’s nothing quite like it. Spicy and sour, filled with pickled cabbage, seaweed, tofu noodles, chiles and various vegetables, it’s the perfect one-dish meal.

The dish originated in Chongquin in Sichuan Province sometime in the 1990s. It was, however, very slow to make its way to our shores. But over the last couple of years a few chains have opened specializing in the dish. In Manhattan it’s Nai Brother’s Sauerkraut Fish; in California (and Flushing) it’s Fish With You.

I should add that I’m equally enamored of the beef version, and my favorite addition (you can add a dozen or so extra items) is omasum - frilly book tripe that adds a delightful textural note.