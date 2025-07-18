To most people, National Parks are beloved spaces where they can commune with nature, marvel at majestic geologic formations and watch geysers going off. They are there to hike, swim, raft and canoe while experiencing the majesty of the redwoods or the beauty of the desert bursting into bloom.

But my own experience of large outdoor parks is quite different. I spent a few of the most wonderful weeks of my life at Artpark, an open-air cultural site in upstate New York on the Niagara River. I loved being there, but I did not have any of the experiences mentioned above.

In the summer of 1977 my first husband, Doug Hollis, was invited to create a site-specific sculpture at Artpark. Doug, who makes sound sculptures, built a wind organ along the Niagara River gorge that played truly beautiful natural music.

Doug was a young artist doing the kind of avant garde sculptural work the park is known for, and he was an obvious candidate for an Artpark residency. I was an entirely different matter. When I suggested coming along to create a piece about food politics baked entirely in bread the curators scratched their heads and then, to my complete surprise, said yes. I can’t think of another art institution of that time (or come to think of it, of this one), willing to consider cooking an art.

As you can see from the following article, things happened. I began by baking a jig-saw puzzle demonstrating the way the vertical integration of agribusiness was altering the American food landscape, but as people crowded around the oven to watch me bake I invited their children to join me. That was fun - until they ate all the pieces.

They came back the next day, and the next, and as the crowds grew I threw up my hands, forgot about the political piece and just gave cooking lessons.

I’d never given cooking classes before, and it was an eye-opening experience. I quickly realized that it was more about talking than cooking; people wanted to be entertained, they wanted something delicious to eat - and if they learned something along the way, that was just gravy.

The classes brought a lot of people to Artpark who might not have come without the inducement of free food. But they invariably stayed to wander through the works created by Laurie Anderson, Alice Aycock, Martin Puryear and Helen and Newton Harrison who were just a few of the 35 artists there that summer.

I think what I liked best about the experience was that I always had leftovers, which meant that most nights the artists stopped by and stayed for dinner. Those were halcyon evenings along the Niagara River: good food, good wine - and fantastic conversations.

Here are a few scraps I found in a crumbling file labeled “Artpark.” That note about DiCamillo is a reminder that while we were cooking my new friends told me about their favorite local bakery: it’s now 100 years old and still going strong. They also insisted I try a local specialty called Buffalo Chicken Wings at the Anchor Bar. Although fried chicken wings with celery and blue cheese now has an international reputation, at the time the dish was pretty much unknown outside of the area.

I wish I had the entire recipe for the Torta Rustica, the classic Italian Easter pie, but judging by what’s here, it was quite a production. But this cheddar cheese crust is useful for all manner of savory tarts.

Another scrap of paper had an illegible recipe for this extremely easy classic.

Orange Oatmeal Cake

1 1/2 cups orange juice

1 cup oatmeal, uncooked

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup molasses or brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bring orange juice to a boil, pour over oats and set aside.

Cream butter with sugar. Add molasses or brown sugar. Stir in eggs and vanilla.

Mix dry ingredients, then add to butter alternately with oats. Add orange rind and nuts.

Bake in large greased baking pan (13 by 9 inches) for 40 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes, then spread with the following topping.

Icing

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 stick butter

1 tablespoon orange juice

grated rind of one orange

1 cup dried sweetened coconut

1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Mix first 4 ingredients in a small pot and bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring. Add coconut and nuts, spread on cake and put under broiler for one minute.

If you want a little context for what was going on in the world of food in 1975, here’s an article from the April 1975 issue of Gourmet that introduced a fantastic new kitchen tool to the American public. For home cooks it was a game-changer.

I went looking for menus of that moment, and this turned up. Not sure exactly what year, but Bay Wolf opened in 1975 (and remained open until 2015), and from the prices I’m guessing this was the late seventies

The Whole Grain Movement

