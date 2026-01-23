We’ve moved back to New York City, but last week I went upstate to pick up some of the things I miss most. Art, a few clothes, a chair, some pots, pans, spoons and favorite bowls.

It was snowy in the Taconics, and I slip-slided all the way up the driveway. But when I made it to the house I went inside, walked into my kitchen and just stood there feeling incredibly happy to be home. It’s my favorite place and I gave myself a quiet moment to take it all in. (If you want to see what the kitchen looks like, there’s a video here.)

I started thinking about the day we moved into the house, which made me go back to read the piece I wrote about that. I hadn’t remembered how sad I was to leave my former kitchen but I found it encouraging because at the moment I pretty much hate my city kitchen.

You’ve seen these old New York kitchens, built a hundred years ago when middle class people wished they had servants. If there was no cook toiling away in the kitchen they liked to pretend that there was; they hid the room away from the rest of the apartment and closed the door. In my apartment it is impossible to tear down some walls and incorporate the kitchen into the living space. These days when people come to dinner I end up alone in the kitchen while everyone else is sitting on the sofa, talking, drinking, eating and having (I hope), a wonderful time.

But reading about these kitchens of my past was reassuring. One way or another I always end up falling in love with my kitchen, and I have no reason to believe that this time will be any different.

Reading this made me go looking for pictures of another kitchen I left behind when I moved from Los Angeles to New York. As you will see, my LA kitchen was large, light and very airy. I was extremely sad to leave it.

When we bought a house in Los Feliz in the mid-eighties (at the time it was not the hip neighborhood it has since become), the kitchen had a single electric outlet, sad avocado green appliances and a floor so swathed in layers of linoleum I always felt I was walking on marshmallows. It was an awkward space dissected by a staircase, but we put up with it for a few years until we’d saved enough to remodel.

We hired architect Josh Schweitzer (he is married to chef Mary Sue Milliken), who came up with a few really brilliant solutions. My favorite was the way he pushed back the wall of the attached garage sitting above it on the hill, covered what had once been the floor with granite, and created a whole new counter.

Looking at these pictures makes me wonder what the hell happened to that giant pretzel? Not to mention the fantastic fish breadboard which was made by photographer Bill Owens? Both are long gone.

I actually drove past that house yesterday… it looks well-loved which makes me happy. And since I’m in LA I thought I’d offer up a vintage LA menu.

What I like best about this is the dishes of the stars. Although I have to admit that some of the food descriptions are quite wonderful. Can you imagine a modern menu using the word unctuous or describing chili as made with shredded baked beef?

It’s not dated, but I’m guessing early nineties.

Since I mentioned grilled cheese sandwiches in that first old article, I thought I might give you my recipe.

The Diva of Grilled Cheese

½ cup combination of chopped alliums (shallots, red or white onion, leeks or chives)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 pound good cheddar cheese (I like Montgomery)

2 slices sturdy sourdough bread

butter

mayonnaise

Gather a group of shallots, leeks, scallions, red onions and white, as many members of the allium family as you have on hand, and chop them into a small heap. Add the minced garlic

Grate the cheese, set a little aside and combine the rest with the alliums.

Butter one side of each slice of bread and heap as much of the mixture as possible between the slices. Spread the other side with mayonnaise, press half of the reserved cheese into that and put it, cheese side down, on a heated griddle or frying pan. Cook for about 4 minutes, then spread mayonnaise and the remaining grated cheese on the top side of the sandwich, flip it and cook another few minutes until the cheese is softly melted, and the bread is toasted golden brown. Some of the cheddar will fall onto the griddle, giving your sandwich deliciously shaggy edges, which makes it taste so much better.

I stopped in at Din Tai Fung a couple of weeks ago, sat at the beautiful bar and ordered a dish of cabbage.

I’m not a fan of everything they serve at the restaurant chain, but they are so consistent and technically expert that they do wonders with very simple dishes. The place runs like clockwork and each dish is delivered the moment it’s cooked so that it has what the Chinese call wok hei. This cabbage was very hot, very crisp and very delicious.

When I put that photo up on Instagram it got almost 200,000 hits. A sure sign that this is destined to be the year of the cabbage.

And then, as if to prove the point, I had a relaxed and delicious dinner the other night at Stir Crazy in Los Angeles; this dish of cone cabbage with anchovies, preserved tangerine and sunflower seeds was such a hit we had to order seconds.