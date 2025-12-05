La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad's avatar
Brad
14h

If anyone is struggling to name their band, this post is a treasure trove of potential ideas:

Bear Problem

The Nuremberg Recipe

Almond Bookweight

¡Oishii!

Seven Hot Dates

Electric Wine Opener

Hearts of Utah

Wild Persimmon Hunt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Evan Kleiman's avatar
Evan Kleiman
13h

Littlejohn’s Toffee was my mom’s favorite. If I didn’t show up with a box at birthdays and the holidays I was severely roasted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ruth Reichl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture