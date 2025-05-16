Like almost every other restaurant-going New Yorker, I’ve been reading Keith McNally’s biography, I Regret Almost Everything, and like most people, it makes me sad that I don’t know him. Unlike his curmudgeonly Instagram feed the book is remarkably generous: self-deprecating, kind to most of the people he’s known, loving towards ex-lovers, wives and children.

Although McNally’s a restaurateur, the book’s not really about restaurants. It’s about the power of literature, art and theater to expand your world. It’s about a working class boy from the East End of London who met a lot of interesting people and lived large in all the ways that matter. It’s a book that makes you want to open your mind, visit museums, go to the theater and walk through the world with your eyes wide open.

I’m only about halfway through, so perhaps it changes. But in the beginning of the book McNally writes about Augustine, which became his Waterloo. I barely remember the restaurant, so I went back to see what I thought when it opened.

I took this picture at the lunch celebrating At Balthazar, the book Reggie Nadelson (seated next to Salman Rushdie) published in 2017.

February 2017

I've been skidding across the frigid streets of the city, snow blowing in my face, dropping in here and there to have a bite.

Even if you don't plan on eating there, you should stop in at Augustine, surely the most beautiful (and comfortable) restaurant to open in New York in some time. Downtown, in the new Beekman Hotel (which occupies what was once the tallest building in the world), Keith McNally has invented a belle epoque room that makes you long for more leisurely and saner times. Here's McNally giving a tour of the space.

The food is what you'd expect from the people who run Balthazar: luxuriously old-fashioned French fare, beautifully executed. You might want to start with these oysters baked in salt with Pernod butter and delightful little pops of smoked roe.

Or this lovely cheese soufflé.

Or perhaps some foie gras, topped with a scattering of artichokes and beans.

If you're a crowd, you might want to try the latest incarnation of the seafood plateau, here rendered as a grand aioli replete with mussels, lobster, shrimp and vegetables.

A "whiskey hamburger" is a fine fat burger, with fries and a glass of single malt on the side. Steak tartar is lovely. And this halibut in cocotte comes, of course, with truffles.

But I have to admit that what most won my heart was this spinach, with its herbed crumbs and gruyere.

McNally’s great talent has been the ability to create memorable restaurant spaces. But as I read the book I began thinking about two similarly fascinating restaurateurs who were also dreaming up theatrical restaurants in the early eighties.

Mauro Vincenti created Rex, whose astonishing beauty is not adequately captured in the photographs below. (If you’ve seen Pretty Woman you might recognize it from that scene where Julia Roberts learns to eat escargots.)

The food was equally elegant, equally inspired. Mauro, who passed away far too young, had a lasting impact on the Los Angeles dining scene: he created a series of superb Italian restaurants and then came up with Fennel, a rather mad experiment in international dining. Four Michelin-starred chefs - Michel Rostang, Michel Chabran, Yan Jacquot and Andre Genin - came flying in from France on a rotating basis to run the kitchen. It was one of those crazy only-in-LA ideas that made eating there so exciting.

Warner LeRoy was a very different character. The son of Mervyn LeRoy and grandson of Harry Warner, he was movie royalty with an enormous personality. I suspect his West Coast Maxwell’s Plum would have done well in Los Angeles, but the Bay Area was not amused: one critic called it “an explosion of vulgarity” and it had a very short run.

LeRoy did better in New York where his Maxwell’s Plum and Tavern on the Green were enormously popular. In the obituary Eric Asimov wrote in 2001 he quoted Danny Meyer: ''(Warner) forced the rest of us to reckon with how people are going to feel in terms of the drama of our atmosphere. You cannot open a major New York restaurant today and not be aware that showbiz will play a role.''

If you want to know what was going on in San Francisco when Maxwell’s Plum opened, here’s a menu from a nearby restaurant.

Green’s was the first restaurant in America to prove that vegetarian cooking could be both delicious and sophisticated. The understated water-side restaurant opened in 1979 and the city embraced it with such fervor that almost fifty years later it is still going strong.

Last week when I was strolling through the gorgeous new Printemps (if you haven’t been, go if only for the pleasure of walking through the space), Chef Gregory Gourdet gave me one of the passion fruit chocolate bars he created with Ranger Chocolate in Portland.

I wish he hadn’t, for I am now obsessed with the tart-sweet flavor and meltingly soft texture. If you love passion fruit, you probably will be too. You can buy the bars at Printemps or on the Ranger website, where they go on sale just in time for Haitian Flag Day.

Beware: they are not cheap. And they are irresistible.

