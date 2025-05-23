The James Beard Awards take place next month in Chicago, and in the world of food they’re a very big deal. But before the Beards, which were first presented in 1991, there was the Who’s Who of American Food and Beverage Awards which were created by Cook’s Magazine in 1984 (and later absorbed into the Beards).

That first one was very modest, utterly unlike the highly produced theatrical affair the Beards have become. It was held in the Abigail Adams Smith Museum in New York, and when your name was called you threaded your way through the crowd, someone handed you a piece of paper and that was pretty much that. When it was over we were all so hungry that Alice Waters gathered a big group and we trooped up Madison Avenue to Elio’s.

The piece I wrote when I got home says a lot about both how much fun it was to be part of the food world in 1984 - and how different it was back then.

Of course you need some menus from that era…. and here they are.

I know this one is from the Bay Area, but I have no idea where. Judging by the wonderful graphics and inventive food, I’m guessing it’s Bay Wolf. If anybody knows, please help me out.

And here’s one from Chez Panisse:

(Apologies for cutting off the bottom. Saturday’s dessert was crepes with fresh fig ice cream.)

A few weeks ago Laurie Ochoa asked me to list 5 essential cookbooks for a survey she published in the Los Angeles Times. (The responses from chefs and writers is fascinating; you can find the article here. And while you’re at it, the LA Times has just republished one of my favorite pieces, How to Buy Fresh Fish which I wrote in 1993.)

After thinking about what books all the other people would put on their lists, I finally settled on five I thought might be overlooked. And please - I’d love to hear which cookbooks you can’t live without.

The Breakfast Book by Marion Cunningham

Like almost everyone who ever met the late author, I loved her dearly. When I miss Marion I open the book, hear her voice- and then cook up some Heavenly Hots (the best pancakes on the planet).

How to Cook and Eat in Chinese by Buwei Yang Chao

Completely charming, utterly original - and an eye-opener when it came out in the early seventies, introducing us not only to Chinese food but also to Chinese culture.

Vibration Cooking or The Travels of a Geechee Girl by Vertamae Smart -Grosvener

This book had an enormous impact on me. At the time I'd never heard about Gullah culture - and I loved the author's bold voice, sassy attitude and the rhythm of her writing. I've tried to cook by vibration ever since.

Diet for a Small Planet by Frances Lappe

This book changed America, revolutionizing the way many of us think about food. Fifty years later it's still having an impact.

Evan Kleiman and Viana LaPlace's Cucina Fresca

I pretty much cooked my way through this book when I got it. It was, among other things, the first time I learned how easy it is to make your own ricotta. I still find myself turning to it all the time for simple, fresh Italian recipes.

Here are a few of the other books I contemplated mentioning. I figured most of them would be covered by other people, and for the most part I was right.

The Zuni Cookbook by Judy Rodgers

I’m not big on chef cookbooks: if I want to eat cheffy food, I go out to eat. But everything that makes Zuni one of my favorite restaurants makes this one of my favorite cookbooks: it’s about honest food cooked with integrity. And it’s filled with recipes I make over and over. Judy was the first person who told me that she salted every piece of meat that came into her kitchen, and I’ve been dry-brining ever since.

The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis

In the early seventies, when I first tasted Edna Lewis’ biscuits, I knew I needed to get my hands on every recipe she had. I was so happy when Judith Jones persuaded her to write this book.

The Good Food of Szechwan by Robert Delfs

There was nothing remotely like this book when it came on the market in 1974, and I pounced on it and cooked my way from one end to the other. In those days few authentic Chinese ingredients (and very few authentic Sichuan ingredients) were available to American cooks, but I still managed to make a facsimile of Sichuan dishes. The book is still good…

The Food of Sichuan by Fuschia Dunlop

These days when I want to cook Sichuan food this is my go-to book. (And I should also give a shout out to Fuschia’s Invitation to a Banquet, which is an important addition to the culinary landscape.)

Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African-American Cooks by Toni Tipton Martin

A really important addition to the cannon - and a great cookbook. Little wonder that Toni is about to achieve the James Beard Award for Lifetime Achievement.

An Omelette and a Glass of Wine by Elizabeth David

Elizabeth David’s recipes are wonderful, but her writing is even better. Who else would write this? “I can only say that there are times when one positively craves for something totally unsensational; the meals in which every dish is an attempted or even a successful tour de force are always a bit of a trial.”

Simple French Food by Richard Olney

There’s a reason I made Richard Olney a character in The Paris Novel: he was an inspiration to just about every good cook of my generation. I’m also extremely fond of his Lulu’s Provencal Table, which he wrote about his neighbor Lulu Peyraud.

Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown by Brandon Jew

Mr Jiu’s is one of my favorite San Francisco restaurants, and in this very personal book Brandon Jew pays homage to the Chinatown he grew up in. The recipes are cheffy, complicated and completely worth it. (The duck takes 14 days.) But I have to tell you that the book is so absorbing that my husband, who has no interest in cookbooks or cooking, opened it up, sat down and read the entire book from cover to cover. I think you will too.

Cooking by Hand by Paul Bertolli

Paul Bertolli is a serious man and a serious chef, and I will never forget. some of the meals he made at Chez Panisse. But he is also, it turns out, a wonderful writer, and I often find myself turning to his book just for the pleasure of Paul’s words (and also the extraordinary photographs by Gail Skoff and Judy Dater ).

Bistro Cooking by Patricia Wells

This is the kind of French food most of us want to eat at home, and Pat’s book is filled with down to earth recipes I make again and again.

Coucous and Other Good Food from Morocco by Paula Wolfert

I was doing a lot of catering when this book came out, and I instantly made Paula’s recipe for B’stilla part of my repertoire. All of Paula’s books are fantastic - her recipes are meticulously researched and tested - but this was the first and remains my favorite. (She once told me that it only sold 14,000 copies in hardback - which tells you a lot about how much has changed in cookbook publishing.)

The Sixty Minute Chef by Lillian Bueno McCue and Carol Truax

My mother loved this quirky, old-fashioned book - anything that offered speed in the kitchen was a hit with her. But what I loved about it was the breezy writing and funny stories. I’m not sure. I ever cooked from it, and I doubt I ever would, but reading it still gives me great pleasure.

The Gourmet Cookbook

This is my go-to cookbook, the first stop on my journey when I’m looking for a recipe. Although my name is on it, and I wrote the chapter openings, it’s not my book. From start to finish it is the work of all the people who worked in Gourmet’s test kitchens, most notably Zanne Stewart and Kemp Minifie who selected and edited the recipes (no easy feat), and Jane Daniels Lear who wrote most of the copy. Credit also goes to editor Rux Martin, one of the great cookbook editors of all time. And of course, to all the cooks who created these wonderful recipes over Gourmet’s first sixty years.

My Bread by Jim Leahy

When Jim Leahy first formulated his recipe for a revolutionary no-knead sourdough bread he offered it to Gourmet. Turning him down was the stupidest thing I’ve done in my career: it is brilliant. And also an act of generosity: a man who makes his living selling bread wanted to show cooks how easily they could do it themselves.

Classic Italian Cooking by Marcella Hazan

If the most stains says anything at all, this is the most-stained book I own.

The cookbooks I discovered when I was growing up shaped me as much as any novel, and flipping through the sauce-splotched pages takes me back, makes me remember long-forgotten dishes.

Dusting off the Time-Life Foods of the World books is an especially nostalgic experience. These 27 books, with their accompanying spiral-bound recipe books, opened up whole words to me. They were beautifully produced and written by some of the greats: Joseph Wechsberg, Waverly Root, MFK Fisher, Richard Olney, Santha Rama Rau.....

A few days ago, as I was looking at the recipes in Middle Eastern Cooking I was struck by how radically things have changed. So many of these once-exotic foods are now available in your average supermarket. Hummus, dolmas, tabouli.....

Then I came upon this recipe for keftedakia. When I first got the book I was enchanted by the idea of meatballs laced with ouzo and mint, and I immediately gathered the ingredients. My friends were equally excited. Making them again, after all this time, I was struck by an anachronism in the recipe. After you mix your ground raw beef, you're supposed to taste it for seasoning. In this age of e-coli outbreaks and egg warnings no mainstream publication would dare make that suggestion.

Keftedakia (Adapted from Time-Life Middle Eastern Cooking)

2 slices white bread, trimmed of crusts and torn into little pieces

1/4 cup ouzo

olive oil

vegetable oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1 pound ground beef

1 egg

1 tablespoon finely-cut fresh mint leaves

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt (or less)

black pepper

1/2 cup flour

Soak the bread in the ouzo for five minutes. Meanwhile, sauté onions in a few tablespoons of olive oil until wilted, about five minutes. Be careful not to brown them. Set aside in a large bowl.

Squeeze the bread dry and discard the ouzo. Add the bread, ground beef, egg, mint, garlic, oregano, salt and a few grindings of pepper to the onions. Knead vigorously with both hands, then beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth and fluffy. (Taste for seasoning.)

Moistening your hands periodically with cold water, shape the beef mixture into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Then roll the balls in flour to coat them lightly. Refrigerate balls for one hour.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Add 3-4 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the skillet and bring to medium-high heat. Drop 10 or so meatballs into the pan at a time, shaking the pan from time to time to brown them evenly. Cook for about 6 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer the meatballs to the oven to keep warm. Serve with fresh mint as garnish.

It's not in the Time-Life recipe, but I like a squeeze of fresh lemon juice over the top.

Serves 4-6 as an appetizer or first course (about 40 meatballs)

A few weeks ago I had the great joy of sharing a meal with MFK Fisher’s daughter, Kennedy Golden in Sonoma. (We ate tacos, tamales and chile rellenos at El Molino Central, which I highly recommend.)

When I returned to New York I found that Kennedy had sent me this wonderful gift: toffee made by her son Alex Wright and his wife Cherlene at Crack’D Toffee Company.

It’s wonderful stuff and I highly recommend it. And while Alex may be too modest to brag about being MFK Fisher’s grandson, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mention it to the lucky person you purchase this for.