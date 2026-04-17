La Briffe

La Briffe

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Christiana White's avatar
Christiana White
1d

This one made me cry. My mom took me to bay wolf regularly when I was just a slip of a girl as they say, and I’m now 58! Also, yes, the inimitable Edna Lewis. I treasure my old copy of her special cookbook as well. Thank you, Ruth, for your work!

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Celia Page's avatar
Celia Page
21h

Scott Peacock’s biscuit experience was a delightful treat for me a few years ago and I highly recommend it to anyone who would enjoy cooking with an excellent teacher who is so personable and knowledgeable. And I loved talking to him about Miss Lewis!

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