La Briffe

La Briffe

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Susie Eaton Hopper's avatar
Susie Eaton Hopper
3d

What a fantastic column! The menus are so interesting, I love the sauces on these, so intriguing. The disguises are crazy good. Today, I will shop for this rice pudding, sorry Nigella, I love those plump juicy morsels in that dreamy, creamy dessert! Bravo, Ruth!❤️

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Sandra H.'s avatar
Sandra H.
3d

I always enjoy your posts, thank you. The article showing you in two of your disguises was so neat to see! You looked totally different; as Chloe you reminded me of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, tres vogue! Take care, and I hope you feel better soon.

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