I’ve been under the weather this week, so in lieu of the usual offerings, here’s a grab bag of things that have kept me both sane and entertained this week.

I’ll start off with this. When I read that RFK has done something I actually applaud - insist that medical schools start including nutrition as part of the curriculum - I went back to see if I’d written anything on the subject.

I came up with this article from 1977. I’m sad to say that in the fifty years that have passed since then, not much has improved. Well, there is one thing. Careful readers will note the mention of growing your own vegetables… Back then that was what people who wanted fresh produce were forced to do: there were no farmers markets.

I haven’t had much of an appetite, but these cantuccini are what I’ve been craving. The Tuscan version of biscotti, they’re crunchy twice-baked biscuits based on almonds. (The difference between traditional biscotti and cantuccini is that the latter contain no fat.)

Beware - these dry Deseo cantuccini studded with nuts, candied orange peel and chocolate may look humble but they are utterly addictive.

This morning I read that the always wonderful Nigella Lawson is returning to The Financial Times where her career began. Her debut article (not behind a paywall) makes the case for food writing and offers a down to earth recipe for rice pudding.

Nigella, inexplicably, thinks raisins have no business being in rice pudding. I beg to differ, so I’m offering you my favorite version of the dish.

Longchamps Rice Pudding with Raisins

¾ cup long grain basmati rice, washed and drained

½ cup raisins

1 quart whole milk

¾ cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

4 egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla

zest of 1 lemon

sprinkling of ground cinnamon

Preheat over to 425 degrees.

Wash the rice in a bowl filled with water. Stir the rice with your fingers then pour out the water and repeat the process until the water runs clear.

Bring the rice to a boil with 3 cups of water, lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Drain

Meanwhile, cover the raisins with water in a small saucepan, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain and set aside.

Stir the milk, sugar, and salt into the drained rice. Bring to a boil then reduce to a gentle simmer, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon for 25 minutes until the mixture is the consistency of a thick porridge. Remove from the heat.

Whisk the egg yolks with ½ cup cream. Temper the eggs by stirring 1 cup of the rice mixture into the egg mixture, then pouring it slowly back into the saucepan with the rice, stirring, until the mixture is thoroughly blended.

Add the lemon zest, raisins, and vanilla, blending thoroughly. Pour the pudding into an 8”x 8” baking pan and let cool for 5 minutes until the top is firm.

Whip the remaining ½ cup cream until stiff and spread it evenly over the top of the rice pudding. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake for 10 minutes until the cinnamon browns slightly and the pudding is bubbling around the edges.

Still in an English mood, I started reading Elizabeth David’s An Omelette and a Glass of Wine, just to cheer myself up. This particular sentence always thrills me:

“I can only say that there are times when one positively craves for something totally unsensational; the meals in which every dish is an attempted or even a successful tour de force are always a bit of a trial.”

I turned a few pages and came upon this recipe for an extremely unsensational chick pea salad. Intriguing: it’s basically hummus without the tahini, and without being pureed. (And I’m curious about that tablespoon of flour. What’s that doing there?)

Elizabeth David’s Salade de Pois Chiches

Soak 1/2 pound of chick peas overnight in plenty of cold water into which you stir a tablespoon of flour. Next day put them in a saucepan with the same water, plus a half teaspoon of baking soda. Simmer them for an hour. Skim and strain.

Rinse out the saucepan, fill it with 3 pints fresh water, bring to the boil, add a tablespoon of salt, put in the chick peas and simmer another 1 to 2 hours until the peas are perfectly tender and the skins beginning to break.

Strain them (keep the liquid - it will make a good basis for a vegetable soup), put them in a bowl and while still hot stir in plenty of olive oil, sliced onion, garlic, parsley and a little vinegar.

While riffling through old folders, I came upon this from 1999. I thought it might entertain you

photo by Neil Selkirk

Speaking of disguises… my friend Pat Oleszko, who currently has a one-woman show at The Sculpture Center and is part of this year’s Whitney Biennial, will be showing a group of her films at The Whitney tomorrow afternoon. Information is here.

Pat, who’s been a close friend for most of my life, will gladly tell you that she’s responsible for my career. In 1970, when we were sharing a loft on Rivington Street, she finished dinner one night, looked at me and said, “You’re such a good cook you ought to write a cookbook.”

I knew then - as I know now - that arguing with Pat is never a good idea. The result was MMMMM: A Feastiary - and every chapter opens with a picture of Pat (including the one above). She’s original, provocative and endlessly entertaining, so if you’re in town tomorrow, don’t miss Pat’s show.

Finally - and very sadly - I learned yesterday that one of the chefs I most admire, Tom Valenti, has passed away. It makes me very sad.

I first encountered Tom at Alison on Dominick, so I’m posting that menu here. (His signature dish was braised lamb shank and there are many of us who never cook a shank without thinking of him.) Tom went on to open restaurants on the Upper West Side - Ouest and Oxbow Tavern. But what I will never forget is his calling me a couple of days after September 11 to say that he was worried about the families of the people who had perished at Windows on the World.

“So many of them were undocumented,” he said, “and their widows and children are going to be in terrible straits. We need to do something.” He did more than something: Tom was the driving force behind The Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund, which ended up gaining an international following and raising millions of dollars to help those families. It has raised far more money than anyone imagined possible. Tom Valenti was not just a terrific chef; he was a very good man.