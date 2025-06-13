I planned on writing about La Gonette, the retreat in the south of France where I was lucky enough to stay last week. Although I had never heard of it, La Gonette turned out to be a place I’ve been dreaming about all my life, a place where interesting people have fascinating conversations at all hours of the day and night, a place where strangers wander in to become instant friends, a place where every object is beautiful and the food makes you happy to be alive.

But La Gonette is not quite of this world and I’m having a hard time describing what it’s like to be there. Meanwhile, back here, in the real world, things are going to hell with extraordinary speed and my phone keeps ringing with people desperate to discuss the latest news. This includes all the usual suspects - including the new restaurant critics at the New York Times.

So I will put La Gonette off until next week, hoping I can find a way to do justice to this lovely utopian dream - and turn my attention to what the New York Times is proposing to do.

Readers of La Briffe are undoubtedly aware that the paper of record has appointed co-critics for the first time, with what they call an “ambitious new plan to cover the nation’s restaurants in a more visual, personal and transparent way. Tejal Rao will work from California, while Ligaya Mishan will be based in New York, and both will travel frequently.”

There are other changes. The announcement includes the tantalizing little tidbit that there will be “brief starred reviews from other writers to recommend more restaurants to readers.” Oh yes - and that they are abandoning all attempts at anonymity.

Let me begin by saying that I don’t think the New York Times could have found two better people to be their new critics. I have admired Ligaya and Tejal for many years. Both are seasoned, extremely knowledgeable and wonderful writers, and I will happily devour every word they write.

But people seem eager to discuss whether having two critics will dilute their power. It probably will. Others want to debate whether it is fair for critics to march in undisguised and expect to be treated like ordinary customers. No sensible person would deny that the critics are going to get better food and much better service than the rest of us.

But the truth is, at this moment in time, those facts are probably beside the point.

Newspapers employ restaurant critics for one reason: to sell newspapers. And in a time when newspapers everywhere are fighting for survival, the New York Times has opted to capitalize on the growing popularity of restaurant content in an entirely new way.

They have already proven that recipes can be a powerful financial force. Their strategy has been brilliant. Ten years ago anyone could have dominated the online recipe space, and the New York Times, which had not had a test kitchen for many years, was not the obvious winner of that contest.

But they invested time, talent and money in all the right ways and won that race. Meanwhile, as the appetite for restaurant content continued to grow, no institution capitalized upon that fact. Until now. My guess is that with this ambitious new national strategy and the increased use of video content the New York Times will become the one voice that dominates the space, the one that really matters. When I look at what they’re doing my only thought is: why didn’t I think of that?

I wish it were still possible for critics to be anonymous, but I think that ship has sailed. We had not yet moved into the digital age when I was turning myself into other people. The Iphone changed everything.

At that time even small towns had robust newspapers, and people looked to them for information about local food and restaurants; it was a great way for newspapers to connect with their audience. But local newspapers are a dying breed, and people are traveling more than ever. The New York Times is stepping into an information gap.

For those of us who love restaurant this increased coverage is going to be a lot of fun. But that’s not why this news makes me happy. Newspapers have never been more important - or more threatened - than they are right now. I like to think that my home town paper has figured out another smart survival strategy.

And that is a very good thing.

Speaking of the importance of restaurants…..

Matt Tyrnauer, who produced and directed Nobu, asked me to moderate the on-stage conversation after the movie’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday.

The movie is a tribute to the creativity of the man who challenged tradition and ignited the sushi revolution. It is also a tribute to the friendship between Nobu and Robert De Niro, a prescient man who instantly recognized his genius.

A few years after Gourmet closed Epicurious asked me to list my ten favorite recipes from my years at the magazine.

That’s one of those questions like “What’s your favorite food?” that I answer differently every time I’m asked. But this was my response at the time.

Spaghetti and Meatballs, January 2009

I often found myself hanging around Maggie Ruggiero’s kitchen because she has the most wonderful sense of humor. When she was developing this recipe she asked if I had any suggestions. ‘Why don’t you add a little lemon peel?” I offered. She smiled; I was always suggesting the cooks add a bit more citrus to their dishes. But we all loved the bright flavor the lemon adds to the meatballs, which have become a staple in my household. I always make a huge batch (this recipe serves 16) the night before Thanksgiving; if there are leftovers they make the perfect snack on Thanksgiving day while waiting for the turkey to emerge from the oven.

Raspberry Crumble Tart, August 2006

Ruth Cousineau - who wrote a wonderful cookbook called Country Suppers- never made a dish I didn’t like. From the first moment I tasted this tart I knew I’d be serving it again and again. I love the simplicity of the recipe, which allows the fruit to shine. I love the way it looks – a gorgeous burst of vibrant color peeking out of a shaggy top. And I really appreciate that you can use the most insipid supermarket raspberries which emerge from the heat of the oven with a surprising intensity of flavor.

Ramp Pasta, April 200

At the very beginning of my tenure at Gourmet Senior Food Editor Kemp Minifie showed up with a handful of ramps. I’d never even heard of them, and I realized how much I still had to learn. Kempy had been at the magazine for more than twenty years, and I could not have had a better teacher. At the time, only one vendor in the Union Square Farmers Market, Rick Bishop, was selling ramps. Now, of course, ramps have become ubiquitous. But of the many ramp recipes that are still out there, this is the one I go to most often.

Kempy’s original recipe, from the April 2000 issue, does not seem to be online. I found this.

Bacon and Cheddar Toasts, May 2004

This is one of Paul Grimes’ recipes, and that’s a surprise. Paul is a painter who went to France to make art and ended up as an assistant to Simca Beck (Julia Child’s co-author on Mastering the Art of French Cooking). His recipes tend to be classic, French and very beautiful (Paul is, among other things, a superb food stylist). This one, on the other hand, is pure Americana, requiring nothing you can’t purchase in the supermarket. But it’s a genuine crowd-pleaser, and I have many friends who insist I make it whenever they come over.



Ian’s Meatloaf, February 2008

Ian Knauer started out as a recipe cross-tester. (Full disclosure; he’d been my son’s babysitter.) But after a few years it became clear that this farmer, forager, cook and hunter was so talented we needed to promote him to full-time food editor (which is what Gourmet’s cooks were called). He developed hundreds of fantastic recipes, but this one has always been my favorite. Mixing the sweetness of prunes and the smokiness of bacon into the meat mixture is an inspired idea; I have yet to meet a single person who doesn’t love this homey meatloaf.

Bacon-Prune Meatloaf

Soak 1 cup fine fresh bread crumbs in 1/3 cup whole milk in a bowl large enough to eventually hold all ingredients.

Chop 2 onions. Smash 3 cloves of garlic.Chop a rib of celery and a carrot. Saute them all in 2 tablespoons of butter until tender and wilted. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of cider vinegar, 1 ground allspice clove, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper. Add to bread-crumb mixture.

Grind 1/4 pound of bacon and 1/2 cup pitted prunes in a food processor, then add to onion mixture along with 1 1/2 pounds ground beef chuck, 3/4 pounds ground pork, 2 eggs and 1/3 cup chopped parsley Mix it together, gently, with your hands.

Pack mixture into an oval loaf in a 13- by 9-inch shallow baking dish or pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour and a quarter. Let stand 10 minutes (or longer) before serving.

Apple and Calvados Galette, January 2003

Alexis Touchet commuted to 4 Times Square every day from Woodstock, a fact which still amazes me. She was a tower of gracious strength - and her recipes were always wonderful. This is typical of Alexis; she took something as basic as apple pie and not only improved it, but also made it easier. This is a dessert I make over and over in the fall when interesting apples fill the farmers’ market. But the Calvados applesauce ensures that it also makes out-of-season apples sing.

Foolproof grilled chicken, June 2003

Before John “Doc” Willoughby was Executive Editor of Gourmet he was already famous for The Thrill of the Grill, which he wrote with John Schlesinger. When we decided to do a special grill issue in 2003, we asked the two to come up with a perfect recipe for grilled chicken. This recipe relies on three distinct steps: brining the chicken, grilling it and then soaking it in a vinaigrette. I’ve been using the recipe ever since we first printed it.

Fresh Manicotti, May 2004

Director Norman Jewison shot the opening scene of his movie, Dinner with Friends, in our kitchens, and I couldn’t help noticing that he kept staring at Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez; I think he was trying to find ways to get her into the shot. Little wonder; she’s a statuesque beauty and a truly talented baker. But much as we loved Gina Marie’s cakes (she was responsible for the infamous cupcake cover), what we all waited for was the times when she recreated the dishes her mother cooked for family meals. This one, as you can see from the slightly mad directions, is a true home-cook’s recipe. The crepes are great fun to make, and this has become my go-to meal when vegetarians are coming to dinner.

Mixiote de Carne, Sept. 2007

Although her training is classically French, Shelley Wiseman spent part of her early career cooking in Mexico and most times when we wanted Mexican menus we turned to her. Of the many superb dishes she created I particularly love this dish, which is prepared ahead of time and is a great choice for parties. The sweet fragrance of the chiles fills the house, along with the fine green scent of banana leaves. The sauce is superb on rice – and you have your choice of using either beef or lamb.

Roasted Japanese Sweet Potatoes with Scallion Butter, November 2007

This is so simple it’s barely a recipe. Lillian Chou invented these fantastic sweet potatoes for an Asian-inflected Thanksgiving dinner, and the moment I tasted them I knew they’d become part of my standard Thanksgiving repertoire. I’ve served them every year since. The savory miso butter gives the potatoes a sexy, mysterious flavor. And they could not be easier.

Spicy Buckwheat Noodles, April 2003

It was our London editor, Guy Dimond, who suggested I contact Fuchsia Dunlop, a then little-known writer who had the distinction of being the sole foreigner to have studied at the Sichuan cooking school in Chengdu. Fuchsia wrote many wonderful articles for us ( I particularly like this one ), and I always took the recipes home to recreate them. To this day, these simple buckwheat noodles remain one of my favorite lunchtime dishes.

On my first day in Paris the first thing I did was walk down the Boulevard Saint Germain to Huiterie Regis for a dozen oysters.

There is something magical about sitting in sunshine tossing slippery little bits of the ocean into your mouth. The oysters were crisp, almost chewy, with a brisk salinity that was like jumping into the cool Atlantic waves. I sat there thinking there was nowhere else on earth that I would rather be.

I spent an entire day at the David Hockney show at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. It is the most joyful event: if you’re in Paris, don’t miss it.