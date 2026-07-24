La Briffe

La Briffe

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Judy Marcus's avatar
Judy Marcus
1d

I enjoy reading your posts because we are the same age and the food & dining memories are similar. Btw Traverse City isn’t in the UP, you need to cross the Mackinac Bridge to get there.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1d

Great commentary on the thoughts around vegetarianism and especially tofu created meat dishes that your father endured. I just read Deborah Madison's memoir and was fascinated to read about the origins of both her Zen Center beginnings along with the origination of Greens in San Francisco where I have eaten several times and thoroughly enjoyed. It's all so interesting to realize that embracing vegetables , at least as far as Deborah was concerned , did not mean rejecting all meat. I like that attitude.

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