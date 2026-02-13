Valentine’s Day is the single worst day of the year to go to a restaurant. All your favorite places are packed, serving expensive special menus and intent on rushing you out the door. The only sensible thing to do is reserve your romantic evening for another night and celebrate your valentine at home.

But if you’re going to stay home you must have something wonderful to eat. Otherwise you’ll end up feeling sorry for yourself.

My solution is a big bowl of onion soup made by slowly cooking a mountain of onions until they’re nothing but a small puddle, mixing in some substantial stock and allowing it to cook some more. Do this early and you will have that fine, friendly aroma to keep you company all day.

When you’re ready to eat, pour the soup into ovenproof bowls and slice a loaf of good French bread into thick slabs. Cover the bread with grated Gruyere, slip it onto the soup and set it beneath the broiler until it melts into a wonderful crust. Thus fortified you are prepared to welcome the holiday.

A great soup offers more than comfort; it is positive proof that no matter what may happen in the months to come, no matter how dark the days may be, there will be moments of warmth and goodness.

That is certainly worth remembering during this cold, dark, dispiriting month.

On the other hand… you could order something rare and wonderful to share with your loved one. It’s too late to order this sterlet caviar for Valentine’s Day, but it’s worth keeping in mind. I was enchanted when an ad for yellow caviar appeared in my inbox; just knowing it exists makes me happy.

Sterlet are a rare and endangered species of sturgeon which were apparently prized by royalty. These golden eggs are from the even rarer albino sterlet, and they come to market in extremely limited quantities. It’s a crazy extravagance, but it was on sale and I couldn’t resist ordering some just to find out what the fuss is about.

The caviar is, indeed, bright yellow with eggs that are small but extremely delicious. The flavor - simultaneously briny and sweet - keeps echoing through your body long after you’ve swallowed the last little egg. But at this price it was, for me at least, a once in a lifetime treat.

In case you want a formal recipe for onion soup….

Beef stock is traditional for this soup, but I rarely make beef stock, have yet to find a pre-made beef stock worth eating, and always have homemade chicken stock in my freezer. It has always seemed sensible to make my onion soup with chicken stock and no one has ever complained.

As for the onions… you can use pretty much any combination you have on hand - yellow, white, red, Vidalia - you could even throw in some shallots. But know that the Vidalias will add extra sweetness and red onions tend to go gray when you caramelize them.

Onion Soup Gratinée

4 tablespoons butter

2 pounds onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 Tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons cognac, armagnac, calvados or dry sherry

1/2 cup dry Vermouth or dry white wine

6 cups beef or chicken stock

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

12 slices baguette or other sturdy bread cut 3/4 inch thick

4 tablespoons butter, melted

5 ounces Gruyere grated

Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in a casserole, Dutch oven or other pot with a heavy bottom over low heat. Add onions and salt and pepper and cook, covered for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are soft. Remove the lid, add the pinch of sugar and cook, stirring from time to time until the onions are caramelized and golden. Over low heat this could take up to an hour, but it will smell wonderful. (Although many recipes tell you to let the onions get very dark, I find that makes the soup bitter; what you’re looking for is a rich gold color.)

Add flour and cook, stirring, for a couple of minutes. Add the alcohol, bring to a boil, then add the stock and bring back to a boil, stirring. Reduce the heat, partially cover and cook for 30 minutes. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce.

Preheat the oven to 350, arrange the sliced bread on a baking sheet, brush both sides with butter and toast, turning once, for about 15 minutes.

Turn the oven to broil, divide the soup into 4 oven-proof bowls, cover the top of each one with the toasted bread and sprinkle the cheese on top. Broil soup for about a minute, 4 to 6 inches from the broiler, until cheese is melted.

Serves 4

And now, a few responses to previous posts.

A couple of weeks ago readers Cyn Harris and Judy Lieberman, began a discussion in the notes section about Paprikas Weiss, a beloved New York institution that delighted those of us who live here for almost 100 years. Three generations of the Weiss family ran the shop, and although it closed in 1995, anyone who ever entered the door will have an instant sense memory of the rich, spicy aroma that greeted you as you walked in.

I’ve just unearthed this catalogue from 1951: it is 64 pages of food, drink, kitchenware, records, clothing - even an entire page of pipes! Here are just a few.

Looking at these drawings of Trianon pots made me go scrambling through my cupboard to find what I had always assumed was a Le Creuset I inherited from my mother. No such thing; it’s a Trianon, which I would bet Mom bought at Paprikas Weiss before I was even born.

And finally… so many people reached out to ask if I had more Danny Kaye memories… and of course I do.

Danny invited me to dinner many times, eventually becoming such a good friend that I invited him to my wedding. It was a very modest affair, held at our house in Los Feliz. When Danny walked through the door he encountered my mother who looked at him suspiciously and asked, “Bride or groom?”

“Groom,” he replied. “I’m Ruth’s cousin.”

“What’s your name?” she asked.

“Danny Kaminsky.”

“Out!” she roared. “We have no Kaminsky cousins.”

Well, you know Danny was never one to take no for an answer. He stayed. And since I’ve mentioned the wedding, here’s the menu Bruce Cost created for the event. (I should note that we did not serve a Chinese feast to please Danny, but he seemed to appreciate every bite. Still, looking back I cringe when I think of how casual our celebration was. Did we even have chairs?)

It’s so cold that I planned to make boeuf bourguignon for dinner tonight, but I began leafing through the February, 1978 issue of Gourmet and came upon this recipe. I love the name - it’s so evocative - and I realized it’s been a long time since I made a beef carbonnade. So I’ve changed my mind; today’s stew will be made with beer, not wine. I can hardly wait to start.

Flipping through the pages of the issue, I came upon this anchovy soufflé, which also piqued my interest. I love the idea of that smoked cod roe sauce, and I just happen to have some Japanese mentaiko in the freezer. And of course, bottarga. They’re not smoked, but either should work perfectly well.

And then there’s this fascinating soup; don’t you love the idea of adding that split of Champagne?

Finally, because the issue is almost fifty years old, I couldn’t resist this ad. Paprikas Weiss is long gone, but it’s nice to know that some things don’t change. This “Food Preparer” looks exactly like the one sitting on my kitchen counter right this minute.

Many people (myself included) are obsessed with the sweet, crunchy cruschi peppers from Basilicata. I wrote about them here.

Burlap and Barrel has just introduced an intriguing American substitute. Their Sweetest Italian Pepper is dried but not fried like cruschi, and they come crumbled into fairly small pieces so you can’t bite into a whole pepper. Still, they’re sweet as candy and absolutely irresistible. I ate half a jar the moment it arrived, but now I’m planning to add them to every vegetable dish I cook, and I doubt I’ll ever serve another red pasta sauce without sprinkling some of these peppers on top.

The Gemelli Mazinna peppers were bred by Cornell breeders Michael Mazourek and Gregor Inzinna who were inspired by the popularity of Jimmy Nardellos. They bred the peppers for exceptional sweetness, durability and resilience to the New York climate. I think East Coasters can expect to find fresh ones at local farmers’ markets within the year. How long until someone dries them in the sunshine, fries them in olive oil and sells them like cruschi?

Can’t wait!