La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harrison's avatar
Harrison
4h

boy do I need an antique white linen napkin embroidered with my initials

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lindsey Tramuta's avatar
Lindsey Tramuta
4h

I miss you, Ruth! I feel so lucky to have experienced La Gonette with you. Still in awe! ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture