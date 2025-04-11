I was in Ann Arbor last week, where I was lucky enough to spend a couple hours at the Janice Bluestein Longone Culinary Archive at the University Library. It’s an extraordinary collection of rare vintage cookbooks and each one offers much more than mere recipes. Flipping through the pages you encounter an entire way of life.

Consider, for example, this little tidbit from Aunt Babette’s Cookbook, first published in 1899 and reprinted many, many times over more than 25 years.

Aunt Babette’s mission was offering advice to newly arrived immigrants, so she naturally had strong opinions on how to prepare a proper Thanksgiving meal. I am SO grateful I’m not responsible for getting all these dishes onto my own table!

One of my favorite books offers a wonderful recipe for something called Poor Knights of Windsor. Who could resist?

And then there is this interesting book from the Trapp family’s resort, Cor Unum in Vermont (which still exists).

As I perused that fish roe soup I was reminded that shad roe season is upon us and I’ve always wanted to try this recipe from Luchow's German Cookbook. It's unlike anything I’ve seen before, and while it’s hard to imagine stuffing this much richness into a single bite, I am extremely curious.

Luchow's Stuffed Shad Roe

2 good-size shad roes

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped fine

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

2 or 3 tablespoons Bechamel Sauce

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup boiling broth or bouillon

1/4 cup Veloute Sauce

2 tablespoons Hollandaise Sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

Rinse roes. Pat dry. Place each on a square of waxed paper. Make a cut lengthwise in the roe to form a pocket for stuffing.

Mix the chopped eggs, nutmeg, Bechamel Sauce, chives, salt and pepper. Stuff the roes with the mixture. Fold the waxed paper over each; close tightly at both ends by turning it under twice.

Place in boiling broth, cover and boil 10 minutes. Remove roes from paper to a warmed serving dish.

Cover with sauce made by mixing the Veloute, Hollandaise and whipped cream.

Place under broiler and heat a few seconds until lightly brown.

Serves 2.

(Veloute Sauce, incidentally, is basically a Bechamel sauce made with broth instead of milk, so adding it to Hollandaise and then embellishing it with cream… let’s just say this is not exactly a diet dish.)

The Luchow’s Cookbook is in my own collection, and while I was looking for it on my shelves I came upon the handmade cookbook at the top which is densely covered in tiny handwriting. It seems like the work of a mad cook suffering from horror vacui, loath to leave a single bit of white space on the page.

The recipes are strange and wonderful, and they cover the world: French soufflés, Russian zakuski and Chinese sweet and sour chicken all make an appearance. But my favorites are the truly odd American concoctions like an “Orange Surprise” that includes ground raisins, cottage cheese, oranges and sweetened French dressing.

Here’s another crazy old recipe:

Baked Sandwiches

2 (3 oz.) cans liver spread

8 slices enriched bread

1 can condensed mushroom or tomato soup

½ cup milk

Spread liver on 4 slices of the bread and top with remaining four slices. Place sandwiches in a shallow greased casserole. Pour the soup, which has been diluted with the milk, over the sandwiches and bake in a moderate (350) oven for 30 minutes.

I can’t imagine that you end up with anything that anyone would want to eat, but someday I’m going to try it and see. The next recipe in the notebook, by the way, is for Ham Pancakes with Hot Honey.

Spending a few days with college students reminded me of the last time I was in that position. So I went looking for a piece I wrote nine years ago, after a week at Sterling College, a fantastic school that is also a working farm. The students turned out to be wonderful. Really good writers. One was working on a piece about her Indian roots, and I sent her a short list of articles I admired that tackle the subject.

This is very short list from a long time ago. A great deal more has been written on the subject in the intervening years, but I still find all of these essays deeply moving.

Yvonne Durant’s Pride and Prejudice was one of the first articles I commissioned for Gourmet, and I have to admit that I worried about it. How would readers react to a piece in which a Black woman admits that she has “watermelon moments”? The response was so positive that it became clear that the notion of food and race was a subject we should continue to pursue.

Junot Diaz wrote The Chef for Gourmet in 2006. It’s about being an immigrant, about Chinese food, but mostly it’s about his relationship with his father. Junot wrote many fantastic articles for us, but this one is my favorite.

Fae Ng’s book Bone is one of my favorite novels, so when I got to Gourmet she was one of the first people I reached out to. She wrote My Dragon Dancing Years in 2000, but I still find it very powerful.

Shoba Narayan won an essay contest in the New York Times by writing about the meal she had to cook before her family allowed her to come study in America. I asked her to expand it into a larger piece. The God of Small Feasts has a particular resonance today: it’s a reminder of all we stand to lose when our universities are threatened.

Monique Truong is the author of many fantastic books including The Book of Salt (if you haven’t read it, do.) She wrote American Like Me for the literary supplement Gourmet produced in 2006 and I never bake a birthday cake without thinking about it.

William Least Heat-Moon, the author of Blue Highways, wrote a number of pieces for us at Gourmet. I especially like By The Big Sea Water.

Michael Twitty is, of course, one of the seminal writers on food and race. The piece I cited in the original list, How to Talk about Race Through Food is no longer online, so I offer this piece from Afroculinaria in its place.

Francis Lam and Eddie Huang collaborated on one of my all-time favorite rants for Gilt Taste. I’m sorry to say that you can only read the beginning, but I’ve begged Francis to try and find the entire article….

Lolita Hernandez’s Making Calaloo in Detroit contains some of my favorite explorations of food and identity. I highly recommend the book.

A few days ago I had to create an impromptu dinner at almost the last minute. Looking through my cupboards I found I had Bomba rice, a bounty of saffron, and that my freezer was filled with rich chicken stock. I went out and bought shrimp, clams and squid to make this very simplified paella. It disappeared in a flash.

Easy Seafood Paella

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup diced tomato

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt, pepper

2 generous pinches powdered saffron

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup white wine

2 cups Bomba rice

5 cups chicken stock

1 dozen clams

1 pound large shrimp, shelled

1 pound squid, bodies cut into rings and large tentacles cut in half

lemon cut into wedges for garnish

Heat olive oil in a paella pan or the largest skillet you have (you will probably need two skillets to hold all the seafood). Saute onions and peppers until the onions are translucent, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and saute, stirring, for a couple of minutes.

Add tomatoes, paprika, salt and pepper, saffron and bay leaf and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Add white wine and cook 5 minutes more. Stir in rice and toss until the rice and vegetables are will mixed. Pour in stock and tilt the pan so the liquid is well distributed, bring to a boil then turn the heat down and cook, uncovered and without stirring, for about 15 minutes until most of the liquid has been absorbed, checking from time to time to make sure it is cooking evenly.

Bury the clams in the rice and cook for 4 minutes. Bury the shrimp and squid in the rice and cook for another 4 minutes until all the seafood is cooked.

Remove from heat, cover with a lid or tin foil and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

Serve with lemon wedges.

Serves 4-6

It’s been quite a week of eating, so I’ll just mention a couple of highlights. I had this

beef with fresh chilies at Atlas Kitchen a couple of nights ago, and the meat was so tender, the chilies so fierce, I couldn’t stop eating it.

Then a lunch at Union Square Cafe was remarkable for so many reasons: the place was packed with publishing people, the sound level was remarkably civilized, the service was swell and the menu remarkable. I loved everything I ate, but this

clam chowder was especially notable. Clam chowder is always delicious (at least to me), but when was the last time you had a chowder with an entirely new flavor profile? Chef Lena Ciardullo has taken a familiar soup and made it entirely her own.

Kalustyan’s is a very dangerous place; I never spend time in this amazing emporium filled with spices and foods from around the world without discovering something new and delicious.

Yesterday’s find was these dried plums Aloo Bokhara. They’re unlike anything I’ve tasted before - both sweet and sour - with a very appealing soft, moist texture.

Reading about them I see that they are credited with all kinds of health benefits: they’re supposedly good for your heart, your digestion, your eyesight…. Traditionally they’re used in Persian cooking, in rice dishes and the like. Personally, I just think they make excellent snacks.

And for those who live in New York, Ci Siamo is crafting these hand-made matzos. Fair warning: they’re irresistible. Available for pick-up April 11-19.