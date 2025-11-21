The Val d’Orcia, the southernmost part of Tuscany, seems forgotten by time. If there is a more beautiful place to be at this time of year, I have not found it. I’ve just returned from a magical mountain retreat called Monteverdi - a medieval stone village that has been lovingly restored into a luxurious hotel. It’s hard to imagine a more peaceful place.

This is a land of almost unimaginable beauty, a place that makes you feel you have been transported into a fifteenth century painting. As you walk along the cobbled streets of quiet walled towns church bells suddenly explode around you. The air smells like chestnuts and truffles and from every open window the scent of baking bread and simmering sauce rushes out to greet you.

But the real magic of this place is not the wonderful food or the endlessly delicious wines. It is not the enchanting landscape either. It is the passion of people who understand that a good life is about so much more than money: it is about your family, your friends - and your work.

Over the past week I’ve met a number of people who give me hope for the future. Let me introduce you to a few of them.

This is Giancarlo Piu, the most passionate cheesemaker you will ever meet. Spend a few hours with him and his sheep at Caseificio Piu and you will never taste cheese in quite the same way.

“Inhale!” he commands as he leads you through the farm. “Can you smell the trees?”

Of course you can.

“Listen!” he says, “can you hear the wind blowing through the grass?” He insists you pet his sheep to feel their soft wool, then pay attention to the way the straw feels against your feet as you go scrunching through the barn.

He takes you through the cheese-making process, cooking the whey into the most wonderful ricotta. This, he insists, is not cheese. It may look like cheese and taste like cheese, but cheese is made from the milk’s fat, and ricotta is made from the whey. By the time you eat it, you really won’t care; it’s all so delicious.

Here are four ages of ricotta; I loved them all, but the one at the top left, the one we made and ate within the hour, was an incredibly sweet revelation.

We devoured cheese for hours - really - and as the sun got lower in the sky and the cheese got older it occurred to me that this was one of the most delicious meals I’ve ever had. Or was that because were drinking great quantities of the wonderful wines from Tenuta di Trinoro?

When we leave after - can it be five hours? - Giancarlo is still talking, still excited to tell us how much he loves about his work. By then we are all considering leaving our jobs to become cheesemakers.

Now let me introduce you to Nic and Ale Giuggioli the twin farmers of the extraordinary Quintosapore Farm.

A few days ago as Nic stood making caponata, slowly stirring peppers, onions, and eggplants over a fragrant wood fire he said, “We don’t need to save the earth. The earth will survive; it’s ourselves we need to save.” The Giuggiolis, along with their sister Olivia, are doing their bit by experimenting with ways to farm as efficiently, organically and inexpensively as possible. Their goal is to create a toolbox that others will be able to use.

Nic says it so much better than I ever could.

”At Quintosapore, we’ve set ourselves the most challenging (and exciting) job there is. We’re trying to create our own stable growing environment as quickly as possible in order to adapt to changing patterns.



We also want to demonstrate that another way of farming is not only possible, but can flourish in ways beyond imagination. We arrived at farming late in life, after having both lived in big cities and having different jobs and yes – our approach is unconventional and our plan ambitious. But this is how we are wired. And we have the greatest mentor and guiding star: nature herself! Like biomimicry, we watch, accompany, mimic and support the elegant systems that have sustained life on earth for millennia.”

In a few short years they have taken land that was not considered usable for agriculture and turned it into a lush biosphere where they raise a stunning array of vegetables. Their radical methods involve quantum mechanics (vibration growing); they waste nothing, grow the most delicious vegetables you’ve ever tasted - and produce a variety of remarkable products (like the caponata Nic is cooking here). I came home with a suitcase filled with their fantastic jams, olive oil and sauces.

But delicious as their vegetables are, what is even more heartening is the chance to spend time with this family; their passion for what they do - and their obvious respect for each other - are inspiring.

Now meet Andrea Filosi, proprietor of Seven Cafe in Monteleone di Orvieto. (When Andrea was a professional soccer player he wore the number 7.)

His brother Michele is the truffle hunter of the family, and spending time with him and his dog Argo is one of the most exhilarating experiences you will ever have.

Michele never stops talking to Argo, encouraging him until the dog scratches at the earth. Then Michele gets down on ground, sticks his nose into the hole and sniffs out the truffles. And when he comes up with one like this quarter pounder his joy is infectious.

And then, of course, you get to go back to the restaurant and eat truffles to your heart’s content.

On my last day in Italy I was lucky enough to be invited to lunch at the home of Faith Willinger. For forty years this “born again Italian” has been seeking out the best food and restaurants in Italy: nobody know more about Italian products, and when Faith says something is good, you can trust her.

So when she told me that despite her large garden she no longer makes her own pesto I wanted to know why. It turns out she thinks Roberto Panizza of Rossi makes the most perfect pesto possible.

It is amazing stuff. You can read about it - and buy it - here. (This one is fresh; if you want a less expensive version try this version. )

Most people think that Italian food in America was, until fairly recently, all about red sauce.

But as these two menus prove, most people are wrong. Here are two impressive Italian menus from California in the eighties.

This spectacular menu from Valentino, was from a series of Haut Brion tasting menus held at various Los Angeles restaurants in 1989.

One of the first cutting edge Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, Valentino began as a little bar on a nondescript block of Santa Monica. In those days owner Piero Selvaggio was importing exotic ingredients from Italy - balsamic vinegar, great Parmigiano, true Prosciutto - and you’d go there to learn as much as to eat. Over the years his restaurant got bigger and fancier - but you always found something new there. And his wine list was…. spectacular.

This delicious menu is from Chez Panisse in Berkeley. It’s dated March 25, 1984.

Nancy Silverton considers the budino di riso we ate for breakfast at Monteverdi the best she’d ever tasted.

I have to agree. The pastry chef at Monteverdi showed us how to make it. The recipe is a lot of work, but totally worth it. I’m still translating the method, but promise to have it done by next week…