La Briffe

La Briffe

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John Vollertsen's avatar
John Vollertsen
2d

Dear Ruth- I gobble up each of your weekly posts. I love the new information and also tiptoeing down our culinary past. Today's plunged me into a lovely reminiscence. As a young pup in NYC I worked at La Colona, Cafe Luxembourg, The Odeon, Gotham Bar & Grill, and An American Place. At La Colona, Shirley MacLaine held her Broadway opening night party there. She arrived late and the buffet has been cleared away. I went to her table and asked if I could bring her some food from the kitchen; she was thrilled. 50 years later I now cook for her occasionally In Santa Fe, NM. Waiting on James Beard and Jackie O at American Place was a blast. And I got fired from Gotham by Barbara Kafka who was consulting, when I shared negative customer feedback. To coin a phrase; thanks for the memories!- Chef Johnny Vee

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Cherie's avatar
Cherie
2d

sending light and hope for the family issue.

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