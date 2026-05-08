I eat a lot of wonderful food and it always makes me happy. But every once in a while I have a meal that does more than that: it reminds me of all the reasons I love restaurants and makes me forget, for a little while, all the terrible things that are happening in the real world.

I had a meal like that the other night at the brand new Oyatte. And it reminded me of how lucky I am to live in New York City. I’ll tell you all about the serene service, lovely ambiance and Hasung Lee’s remarkable food next week. Apologies for not doing it right now (and for being late today), but at the moment I’m in the midst of a serious family medical crisis and I don’t thing I can do it justice. What I can do is remind you of a few of the other reasons I feel so lucky to live in New York city.

Did this article ever get printed? I’m not sure. I don’t have a copy, just this version that the editor sent me, presumably right before it went to press. But it’s a very fun (and rather edgy) look at Manhattan’s restaurant scene in 1984.

The headline on it was: A California restaurant critic surveys New York’s trendy new eateries. She finds a homey cassoulet, a tender pink risotto and a lot of people in chic shock.

From that folder I pulled that article out of, the menu at Gotham Bar and Grill….

My friend Troy Chatterton has just opened Wild Sorrel, a cookbook shop dedicated to the home cook in the East Village. If you’re in New York stop by to say hello. And if you’re looking for a great mother’s day present, this would be a wonderful place to find it.

One thing you might buy at Wild Sorrel is the book I mention in this article. It’s a wonderful tale of a truly iconic New York restaurant of the sixties.

Forget Le Pavillon. The hardest reservation in the sixties in New York City might have been Little Kitchen, Princess Pamela’s soul food restaurant. The Princess moved around a lot; at one point her restaurant was in a walkup apartment in the East Village, but by the time I nervously rang her bell she’d moved to a narrow storefront on very east Tenth Street. Princess Pamela didn’t let just anybody in: she had to size you up first, and if you passed muster, she might open the door. That did not, however, mean you got to stay.

When I visited the Princess in the summer of 1971, I was already a fan. I’d found a used copy of her cookbook, Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Recipes, and practically memorized it. I was hoping for something exotic - chitlins maybe - but you pretty much ate what the Princess gave you. In our case, that meant nothing. One of my friends made a joke about “a soul food restaurant with no sweet potato pie.” He thought he was being charming; the Princess was not amused. “Out!” she shouted.

I’ve been thinking about Princess Pamela because I recently reread her cookbook. The Lee Brothers, who brought the book back, set out to find out as much as they could about Pamela Stroebel. It’s a melancholy tale. Orphaned at the age of ten, she wended her way up the East Coast, working in kitchens until she opened her own place. Then, somewhere around 1998, she simply disappeared. The Lees think she may have been interred at Hart Island, where the city buries unclaimed bodies.

Reading about the Princess in this great Food 52 piece by Mayukh Sen, it’s impossible not to mourn the untold numbers of Black chefs whose stories we’ll never fully know. It makes me doubly grateful that Princess Pamela’s book has been given a second chance.

One of the glories of New York is our cheesecake. Here’s my favorite recipe.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

Crust

1 1/2 cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 6 ounces)

1/2 cup melted butter

1/4 cup sugar

pinch salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the graham crackers with 1/4 cup sugar and the melted butter and press into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Put into the freezer for fifteen minutes (it will keep here, covered, for a couple of months). Bake for 10 minutes, just to crisp the crust. Turn the oven down to 300 degrees.

Filling

1 1/2 pounds cream cheese, preferably without gum, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Beat the cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Pour into crust and bake 50 minutes, or until the cheese is set on the edges, but still a bit wobbly in the middle. Remove from the oven (leave oven on) and cool for about 10 minutes on a wire rack.

Topping

2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Stir together the sour cream, sugar and vanilla and spread over cooled cake. Return to oven for 12 minutes until glossy and set.

Cool completely, cover, and chill at least 8 hours.

And finally, a little nod to the fact that New Yorkers are loyal people: I wrote this twelve years ago, and with the exception of The Breslin every one of the shops and restaurants mentioned is still alive and thriving.

Monday, May 5, 2014

James Beard Award weekend in New York is always exhilarating and exhausting. Endless parties lasting late into the night. Chefs filling up every restaurant. Too much food. Too much wine. I love it.

But the highlight of my weekend was a stroll around the lower east side, visiting my favorite food places with a group of new friends. We began at Katz's - of course - for some of their tender, spicy, irresistible pastrami. Just walking into that enormous room packed with raucous people makes me insanely happy. The walls throb with the intense scent of smoke, salt, pepper, garlic, spices and then, somewhere, like a reverberating backnote, the richness of beef.

Afterward we went down the street to Russ and Daughters, where we ate - what else? - some herring. Although they’re now famous for their lox, when Meyer Russ arrived from Poland he started it all by selling herring from barrels on the sidewalk. Meanwhile Niki Russ Federman told great stories about growing up in the shop she now runs.

Then it was on to Deluxe Foods, a fantastic Chinese market where we feasted on roast duck and the most delicious roasted pork belly. Not to mention tendon, with its wonderful texture, and scallion chicken so soft and silky it literally melted in our mouths. We ended with their spectacular just-made char shiu.

Onward to Di Palo's, where we drank wine and ate spectacular cheeses for a very long time. A new discovery for me: Camembert di Bufala - a rich, runny cheese that seemed less like its namesake and much more like the infinitely more delicious Epoisses.

By then it was late, and dark, and I said good-bye and walked up the street to Estella, where almost every table was occupied by someone who'd come to town for the Beard awards. (Restaurant people included Nick Kokonas (Alinea), Daniel Patterson (Coi), and Sean Brock (Husk).

We were all there because the food is so impressive. Fascinating flavor combinations and very precise and careful cooking. My pictures, I'm sorry to say, are terrible: this mussel escabeche is the best of the lot, which tells you something. This seemed more like a i made with mussels than a true escabeche, but it was wonderful.

So was beef tartare, studded with crisp little bits of pungent sunchoke, and kampachi tartare popping with tart tiny squares of apple and singing with yuzu. There was a wonderfully musky aroz negro, dense with squid ink, and this celery salad, dotted with mint and cave-aged cheese:

and these lamb ribs scented with charmoula

:

Lovely food. Lovely evening.

On Sunday, more food people gathered for a friends and family brunch at the new Russ and Daughters Cafe. It's a lovely place, respectful of its origins, lovingly put together (note the marble floors, the poppyseed wallpaper in the bathroom, the comfortable stools). The counter in front looks as innocent as an old-fashioned soda fountain, but it actually functions more like a bar where elaborate drinks are carefully concocted. This cherry shrub was shot through with hints of pepper:

The food is also very respectful of history. Lots of smoked salmon and herring. Some chopped liver. Matzo brei. Eggs. Not to mention the best rye bread I've ever eaten: dense with a deeply fermented flavor, this is bread that makes you understand why it's called the staff of life. Made from an 80 year old starter, it is, literally, the taste of tradition.

The bread is perfect with this rich, smoky, delicous whitefish chowder

Leaving, we walked across the island in sunshine. Then, in the middle of Chinatown, sun still shining bright in the sky, it suddenly started to rain. Everyone looked up, startled, and laughed. We were wet by the time we arrived at Barbuto, where chefs drank endless glasses of rosé, ate lovely little tidbits - and talked about where they were going to eat dinner.

Me? I ended up at The Breslin with these people - and 20 or so other friends - where April Bloomfield sent out this this crisp little roast piglet. (Alas The Breslin is no more. Happily, however, we now have Sailor where April is cooking the best food of her career.)



