Zora Margolis
If you want to eat the most delicious oysters in North America, come to Mid-Coast Maine for Damariscotta River oysters: Norumbegas, Glidden Points, John's Rivers are my personal favorites, but there are a multitude of small farms growing beautiful oysters. We eat them year-round, not just in the R months. the cold, clean, tidal-flushed, nutrient-rich salt water of the Damariscotta River provides the ideal oyster habitat. Also on the river, Mook's Oyster Farm provides the seed oysters grown by most of the oyster farms in Maine and Cape Cod. Freshly harvested oysters are served on the half-shell in most of the local restaurants, and there are oyster bars and oyster "shacks" that specialize in local oysters. Fish mongers in Damariscotta, Rockland, and the amazing Harbor Fish in Portland carry many local farmed oyster options for shucking at home. There are two distinct styles of farming, which affect the taste and texture. Barb Scully, the marine biologist who started Glidden Point, one of the first oyster farms on the Damariscotta River, developed her method of growing oysters in the river bed, mimicking the life cycle of the wild oyster. They'd grow for two years, and she would put on a wet suit and diving gear, and hand harvest them. A few years ago, she sold after more than twenty years, and the new owners maintain her system. Other farms, follow this model, but most grow the oysters in flats that float in the river. Grown in flats, oysters have a cleaner flavor and crisp texture, but the river-bottom-raised oysters have more depth of flavor; all are briny and delicious.

I want to also recommend a book I wrote with two colleagues on the rich history of the oyster in the Pacific Northwest…Heaven on the Half Shell published in 2023 by University of Washington Press. We include 22 memorable oyster recipes that hail from our region, including one lovely recipe by esteemed Northwest author Cynthia Nims who has commented just below. We also quote Jon Rowley in our book who was such a fan of the native Olympia oyster. But who doesn’t love a a tiny Oly or a plump Kumamoto on a chilly fall afternoon. In fact, I plan to enjoy some today — we are driving up to Taylor Shellfish Farms on Chuckanut Drive this very afternoon. Can’t wait!

