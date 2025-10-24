You may think it’s autumn, but for me it’s oyster season. I am always happy when the R months roll around, and always celebrate by eating as many oysters as I possibly can.

As I was contemplating this - and thinking about making fried oysters for lunch -I suddenly remembered this piece I wrote fifteen years ago.

January 3, 2010

On Twitter, someone's just sighed over my "charmed life." But everyone's life is interesting, and everyone's life is charmed; it's merely a matter of editing.



At 4 P.M. on New Year's Eve the FedEx man called to say that he had a box of perishable goods to deliver, but that he could not get up our road; would I please come meet him? The rendezvous was a 15 minute drive down icy, unplowed, unpaved roads, but the man was waiting with a huge box. He handed it over with gloved hands, waved a cheery "happy new year," and zoomed off to start celebrating.



At home I discovered that the box was filled with dozens of Kumamoto, Olympia, and Virginica oysters that Jon Rowley had harvested at Totten Inlet the day before. Modern life: oysters cross an entire continent in under a day.



When we set off for the party a few hours later the wind was howling, the snow swirling, but we drove through the woods utterly unconcerned, oysters snugly tucked in the back of the car. Do we not have snow tires? Even when we turned onto a virgin road in the middle of nowhere, we remained confident.



Halfway up this untracked road the car started to slip. And slide. And finally stall. Attempting to back up, we lost all traction and ended up one inch from a tree. Michael went out to investigate and promptly slid down a hill. Attempting to get up, he fell again. And again. And again. "Stay in the car," he called, from somewhere behind me, "it's a sheet of sheer ice. There's nothing you can do to help me, and if you get out you’ll fall down too, slide down here and we’ll both freeze to death."



I tried my phone. No service. We were ten minutes from home, and we were in some nightmare version of Milton's hell, stuck in the ice, probably forever. They'd find us, frozen, in the morning.



“Do something!” Michael called from the bottom of the hill. Desperate I tried my phone, again. And again. And then, miraculously, it came to life. I frantically called the party, praying the phone would not die… and got an answer! A search party came to our rescue. Abandoning the car we set off through the snow.

By the time we got to the celebration we were thoroughly wet, incredibly cold and extremely chastened.



As for my charmed life? I wrote about opening the oysters and serving them on snow. About how delicious they were. About my love for Olympia oysters.

I did not mention my poor vehicle, left to shiver in the snow. Or the perilous rescue the following day, when I backed the vehicle down the narrow icy road, slipsliding the entire way. It was the most terrifying drive of my life.

I am not generally someone who does a lot of frying at home. But I make an exception for fried oysters because I love them so much. And because they are so much better at home than anything you can get in a restaurant.

Snatched from the pan when they’re so hot they burn your fingers, fried oysters are warm seafood clouds. Pure pleasure. In restaurants, however, they’re forced to make their way out of the kitchen and across a restaurant, losing a lot of that magic along the way.

Fried Oysters

1 pint oysters

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups cornmeal

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

neutral oil

quartered lemons

You could shuck your own oysters, but unless you’re an expert that makes the entire process a whole lot harder. I open my own oysters to eat on the half-shell, but when I’m frying oysters I buy them pre-shucked.

Carefully drain the oysters, and put them in the buttermilk for about 10 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat pad.

Mix cornmeal, flour and salt. Pick up each oyster and shake it a bit, allowing the buttermilk to drip off before plunking it into the cornmeal mixture; toss it about so it’s coated on all sides and place it on the lined baking sheet. Do it with the next oyster, and the next....

In a deep pot heat at least 2 inches of oil until it registers 375 on a thermometer. Pick up an oyster, shake it to remove excess breading and plunk it into the oil. Fry for about a minute and a half until just golden, then remove with a slotted spoon and set on paper towels to drain. You should be able to fry 6 to 8 oysters at a time. Bring oil back to 375 before adding a new batch.

Sprinkle with salt and serve with plenty of fresh lemons. Some people like tartar sauce or remoulade with their oysters, but I think that masks the delicate flavor.

When I asked my computer to look for oyster images this is what turned up. Oysters were only the first course but the inauguration and the events surrounding it are happy memories from a hopeful time and I wanted to share the menu with you.

This is also from a while ago, but Taylor’s Shellfish is one of my favorite places to eat in the world, and I never go to Seattle without spending some time (and a lot of money) there.

Had a lot of great food in Seattle, at restaurants with wonderful names. We had drinks, warming our hands by the fire as we ate lovely beef tartare, sparked with cod roe and tamed with Asian pear at Joule. Then on to The Whale Wins, where we ate an entire array of vegetables, roasted marrow bones and a most fantastic piece of pork shoulder, among other wonders. (I’m a big fan of Renee Erickson’s restaurants; I wrote about a dinner I had last year at The Walrus and the Carpenter here.) But what I’ll remember most is an early afternoon feast at Taylor’s Shellfish in Melrose Market.

The Olympia oysters are superb right now: small and plump, with that coppery flavor that resonates in your mouth like a bell. Shigokus - their deep shells so filled with oyster liquor that you slurp them down as both food and drink. Dungeness crabs - so sweet. So rich. So satisfying. And finally a little dessert of geoduck sashimi (above), the only seafood I know that’s crisp enough to chew.

All I could think, as we sat there, eating with our hands, was this: If I lived here, I could do this every day. Reason enough to live in Seattle.

Oysters give us all a giant gift: they clean the waters that they live in. We owe them an enormous debt - and there’s no better way to support them than by joining the Billion Oyster Project, which is restoring oyster reefs to New York City.

My Favorite Sources for Oysters.

There are dozens of places to buy oysters on line, and I imagine that most of them are good. But here are a few of my favorite places to order oysters, and I’ll happily vouch for them all.

Island Creek Oysters

e-fish.com

Taylor Shellfish Farms

My Favorite Books About Oysters

The Oysters of Locmariaquer

A classic. Eleanor Clark’s beautifully written book about the Belon oysters of France - and the Breton people who harvest them - won the National Book Award in 1965.

The Big Oyster: History on the Half-Shell

Mark Kurlansky likes to explore single subjects; he’s written about cod, salt, milk (he’s currently working on lobster). But this book, which purports to be about oysters, is one of my favorites. It’s really a history of New York seen through an oyster lens.

American Catch

Paul Greenberg’s Four Fish is probably better known, but in this book he takes on our entire national fishery; oysters play an important part. Tom Colicchio called it “a Fast Food Nation for fish.” I couldn’t put it better.

A Geography of Oysters

Rowan Jacobson takes you on a national oyster tour, describing each regional oyster and why it tastes the way it tastes. A very good guide.

Consider the Oyster

MFK Fisher describes an oyster’s life as “dreadful and exciting.” It’s also a fine description of this book.

The Sea Table

Just published by the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, this book is not quite like anything out there. Gorgeously photographed, it tells the tales of modern Vineyard fishermen, describes the catch and offers wonderful recipes.

